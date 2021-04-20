Skip to Main Content
Books·Canadian

Scofflaw

A poetry collection by Garry Thomas Morse.

Garry Thomas Morse

CBC Books

Scofflaw is a long poem, a playful exploration of Indigenous-Settler relations amid globalized pressures. For the most part, the poem is a lyrical dialectic flowing between a shadowy figure known as Scofflaw and an enigmatic "we." The content ranges from the effect of pesticides on Manitoba butterflies to the reworking of a John Newlove poem on Indigenous peoples to Native remains beneath the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. The text culminates in a "lexicon standoff," where Scofflaw uses metaphysical means to avoid a character assassination, battling against the culling of words from the language. (From Anvil Press)

