When Kenzie and her friends find themselves trapped on a strange planet, they must risk everything to save themselves and Earth in this final book in the Sanctuary trilogy.



Fall down seven times, get up eight.



These are the words Kenzie has always lived by. The problem is, she's fallen down too many times to count.



Kenzie and her friends have already escaped two vicious alien attacks — not to mention the corporate bounty hunters sent to capture them. They're haunted by the friends they've lost and the hard choices they've had to make in this war they never asked for.



And now, thanks to superpowers she received from the very aliens she's fighting, Kenzie has stranded everyone on a strange planet with no way off. She just wanted a safe place from the monstrous creatures terrorizing her world, but this new planet has dangers of its own, and Kenzie will have to uncover its secrets if she has any hope of ever making it home again.



Sacrifice is nothing new for Kenzie. She'll do anything — anything — to destroy the aliens that killed both of her parents. But how can Kenzie save Earth if she can't even save the people she loves? (From Simon Pulse)

Caryn Lix is a YA fantasy writer based in Alberta. She is the author of the Sanctuary sci-fi YA novel series including books Sanctuary and Containment.