Ryan North
Ryan North is a Canadian comics creator.
Ryan North is a comics creator from Toronto, Ont. He rose to popularity with the webcomic Dinosaur Comics, featuring a neurotic, wordy T-Rex. North's work on the comics Adventure Time, Jughead and The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, have received three Eisner Awards. He has also written two "choose-your-own-path" books, To Be Or Not To Be and Romeo and/or Juliet, parodying Shakespeare's famous tragedies. His latest book is How to Invent Everything, a guide on how to rebuild modern civilization for lost time travellers.
