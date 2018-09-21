Skip to Main Content
Ryan North

Ryan North

Ryan North is a Canadian comics creator.
CBC Books ·
Ryan North is a Canadian comics writer. (Connie Tsang)

Ryan North is a comics creator from Toronto, Ont. He rose to popularity with the webcomic Dinosaur Comics, featuring a neurotic, wordy T-Rex. North's work on the comics Adventure Time, Jughead and The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, have received three Eisner AwardsHe has also written two "choose-your-own-path" books, To Be Or Not To Be and Romeo and/or Julietparodying Shakespeare's famous tragedies. His latest book is How to Invent Everythinga guide on how to rebuild modern civilization for lost time travellers.

Books by Ryan North

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us