Rupi Kaur to publish new poetry collection, home body, in Nov. 2020

Rupi Kaur, the bestselling poet who made a name for herself on Instagram, will release her third poetry collection this fall.

home body will explore the concept of self and reflect on home, mental health, love and acceptance. The collection will feature illustrations by Kaur.

home body will be published on Nov. 17, 2020.

"I'm excited to share this new collection with the world," Kaur said in a press release. "It was written as a love letter to the self — a reminder that we must always take the time to fill up on love, acceptance, and community. We can't make it anywhere alone. We need each other. Together, a better world is possible."

Kaur grew up in Brampton, Ont., and began sharing her poetry on Instagram when she was a 21-year-old university student. She gained international attention for her poetry and artwork on Instagram, and eventually self-published her first poetry collection, milk and honey.

She currently has more than 4 million Instagram followers. At the beginning of 2020, she was named the writer of the decade by U.S. publication The New Republic.

Kaur's poetry explores the emotional depths of love, trauma, identity and feminism with concision and sincerity. milk and honey and her sophomore poetry collection, the sun and her flowers, both made the New York Times bestseller list.

The two books have sold a combined eight million copies worldwide, according to Kaur's publisher, Simon & Schuster.

Both books were in the top 10 bestselling Canadian books of 2018.

Meet the 23-year old poet and artist from Brampton, Ontario who caused a revolution on Instagram with one photograph. 5:43

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaur told CBC Radio's q that she was struggling with writers' block. She turned to Instagram, hosting live workshops where she taught teaching, and this reignited her creativity.

"I started doing the workshops because I was lonely and I was desperate, and I was scared and lost," she told q host Tom Power.

"And I always go back to connection and sharing. That's why I started to publish. That's why I share my work. I'm desperate to connect with other people because I think that's what keeps us alive, and keeps us going."