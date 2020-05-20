Roz Nay recommends reading We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves by Karen Joy Fowler right now

CBC Books reached out to Canadian writers for the books they recommend during uncertain times.

Roz Nay is a Canadian thriller writer whose latest novel is Hurry Home. Hurry Home tells the story of Alexandra Van Ness, who lives a perfect life tucked away in a resort town with her handsome boyfriend. She works in child protection, dedicating herself to helping those at risk. But, when her long-lost sister turns up, Alexandra is forced to confront the memories of their fraught past.

She recommends reading the novel We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves by Karen Joy Fowler.

"We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves feels like an apt title for right now. We are, after all, in the grip of a worldwide uncertainty. Karen Joy Fowler's book, however, is so much more than just the panic in its handle. Set in 1970s America, it places readers into an ordinary middle-class family, exceptional in no way other than that they've adopted a chimpanzee and are raising her as a human sister called Fern.

"At times hilarious, at others heartbreaking, I'm recommending this book because it is so completely immersive: I read it four years ago and still think about it now. And isn't that the beauty of books? They can transport us, turn us inside out, bring us back to ourselves. We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves will do that in all of its brilliant complexity. Read it now, laugh and sob, and remind yourself that there's enduring love (and sorrow) at the heart of everything we do."