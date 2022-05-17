Rowan McCandless, Katherena Vermette & Clayton Thomas-Müller among finalists for 2022 Manitoba Book Awards

Rowan McCandless, Katherena Vermette, and Clayton Thomas-Müller are among the finalists for 2022 Manitoba Book Awards.

The 11 awards celebrate local books, writers, publishers, and designers and illustrators.

Persephone's Children chronicles Rowan McCandless's odyssey as a Black biracial woman escaping the stranglehold of a long-term abusive relationship. Through a series of thematically linked and structurally inventive essays, including a contract, a crossword puzzle, and a metafictional TV script, McCandless explores the fraught and fragmented relationship between memory and trauma.

Rowan McCandless is a writer from Winnipeg. She has won the Constance Rooke Creative Nonfiction Prize and has been longlisted for the Writers' Trust McClelland & Stewart Journey Prize.

A breathtaking companion to her bestselling debut, Vermette's The Strangers brings readers into the dynamic world of the Stranger family, examining the strength of their bond, the shared pain in their past, and the light that beckons from the horizon. This is a searing exploration of race, class, inherited trauma, and matrilineal bonds that refuse to be broken.

The Strangers won the 2021 Atwood Gibson Writers' Trust Fiction Prize and was longlisted for the 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Katherena Vermette is a Métis writer living in Winnipeg. Her other books include the poetry collections North End Love Songs and river woman, the novel The Break and the four-book graphic novel series A Girl Called Echo.

Tying together personal stories of survival that bring the realities of the First Nations of this land into sharp focus, and lessons learned from a career as a frontline activist committed to addressing environmental injustice at a global scale, Thomas-Müller offers a narrative and vision of healing and responsibility through his book Life in the City of Dirty Water.

Life in the City of Dirty Water was a finalist on Canada Reads 2022.

​​Clayton Thomas-Müller is a member of the Mathias Colomb Cree Nation located in Northern Manitoba. He's campaigned on behalf of Indigenous peoples around the world for more than 20 years, working with numerous organizations for social and environmental justice. Life in the City of Dirty Water is his first book.

In Out of Mind, David Bergen delves into the psyche of Lucille Black, mother, grandmother, lover, psychiatrist, and analyst of self, who first appeared in Bergen's bestselling novel The Matter with Morris.

David Bergen has written 10 novels and two collections of short stories. He won the Scotiabank Giller Prize for his novel The Time in Between in 2005. He was also a finalist in 2002 for the Governor General's Literary Award for fiction for the book The Case of Lena S. His novel The Age of Hope was defended by Ron MacLean on Canada Reads in 2013.

The winners will be announced on June 9, 2022.

You can see the complete shortlists below.

The finalists for the Alexander Kennedy Isbister Award for Non-Fiction are:

Dadibaajim: Returning Home Through Narrative by Helen Olsen Agger

Manitobaines engagées by Lise Gaboury-Diallo and Michelle Smith

Persephone's Children: A Life in Fragments by Rowan McCandless

by Rowan McCandless Returning to Ceremony: Spirituality in Manitoba Métis Communities by Chantal Fiola

We Are All Perfectly Fine: A Memoir of Love, Medicine and Healing by Jillian Horton

The finalists for the Carol Shields Winnipeg Book Award are:

Did You See Us? Reunion, Remembrance, and Reclamation at an Urban Indian Residential School by Survivors of the Assiniboia Indian Residential School, preface by Theodore Fontaine, edited by Andrew Woolford

Mont Blanc-Winnipeg Express by Seream

Mosienko: The Man Who Caught Lightning in a Bottle by Ty Dilello

Scofflaw by Garry Thomas Morse

The Strangers by Katherena Vermette

The finalists for the Eileen McTavish Sykes Award for Best First Book are:

Lessons in Fusion by Primrose Madayag Knazan

Lost on the Prairie by MaryLou Driedger

Persephone's Children: A Life in Fragments by Rowan McCandless

Run As One: My Story by Errol Ranville

​​We Are All Perfectly Fine: A Memoir of Love, Medicine and Healing by Jillian Horton

The finalists of the John Hirsch Emerging Manitoba Writer Award are:

Wren Brian

Joanna Graham

Teresa Horosko

Sam K MacKinnon

Chimwemwe Undi

The finalists for the Lansdowne Prize for Poetry are:

Cattail Skyline by Joanne Epp

L'ivresse fragile de l'aube by Laurent Poliquin

Tablet Fragments by Tamar Rubin

The Lost Cafeteria by Joel Robert Ferguson

The World Is Mostly Sky by Sarah Ens

The Book Design finalists for the Manuela Dias Book Design and Illustration Awards are:

Dadibaajim: Returning Home Through Narrative by Helen Olsen Agger, cover design by Mike Carroll, interior design by Jess Koroscil

Ex Nihilo by E.D. Blodgett & J.R. Léveillé, cover & interior design by M.C. Joudrey & Matthew Stevens

Frame by Frame: An Animator's Journey by Co Hoedeman, cover & interior design by M.C. Joudrey & Matthew Stevens

Gibbous Moon by Dennis Cooley & Michael Matthews, cover & interior design by M.C. Joudrey & Matthew Stevens

Spíləx̣m: A Weaving of Recovery, Resilience, and Resurgence by Nicola I. Campbell, cover & interior art by Carrielynn Victor, interior design by Jennifer Lum

Warehouse Journal Volume Thirty edited by Chelsea Colburn & Teresa Lyons, design by Chelsea Colburn & Teresa Lyons

The Children's Illustration finalists for the Manuela Dias Book Design and Illustration Awards are:

Jigging for Halibut With Tsinii by Sara Florence Davidson & Robert Davidson, illustrations & cover art by Janine Gibbons, design by Jennifer Lum, map by John Broadhead

Molly's Magic Door by Kirstin Link, illustrations & design by Jason Doll

The Wolf Mother by Hetxw'ms Gyetxw (Brett D. Huson), illustrations & cover art by Natasha Donovan, design by Relish New Brand Experience

We Dream Medicine Dreams written & illustrated by Lisa Boivin, design by Jennifer Lum

You Came From My Heart by Brenlee Coates, illustrations & design by Roberta Landreth

The finalists for the Margaret Laurence Award for Fiction are:

Hour of the Crab by Patricia Robertson

Prodigies by Bob Armstrong

So Many Windings by Catherine Macdonald

Status Update by George Toles & Cliff Eyland

The Strangers by Katherena Vermette

The finalists for the Mary Scorer Award for Best Book by a Manitoba Publisher are:

Coming to Canada by Starkie Mak, design by M.C. Joudrey & Matthew Stevens, published by At Bay Press

Did You See Us? Reunion, Remembrance, and Reclamation at an Urban Indian Residential School by Survivors of the Assiniboia Indian Residential School, preface by Theodore Fontaine, edited by Andrew Woolford, design by Vincent Design, published by University of Manitoba Press Double Wahala,

Double Trouble by Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike, cover design by Fred Martins, interior design by Rachelle Painchaud-Nash, published by Griots Lounge Publishing

Jigging for Halibut With Tsinii by Sara Florence Davidson & Robert Davidson, illustrations & cover art by Janine Gibbons, design by Jennifer Lum, map by John Broadhead, published by HighWater Press

Spíləx̣m: A Weaving of Recovery, Resilience, and Resurgence by Nicola I. Campbell, cover & interior art by Carrielynn Victor, interior design by Jennifer Lum, published by HighWater Press

The Frog Mother by Hetxw'ms Gyetxw (Brett D. Huson), illustrations & cover art by Natasha Donovan, design by Relish New Brand Experience, published by HighWater Press

The finalists for the Michael Van Rooy Award for Genre Fiction are:

Alternate Plains: Stories of Prairie Speculative Fiction edited by Darren Ridgley & Adam Petrash

Manistique by Craig Terlson

Prodigies by Bob Armstrong

So Many Windings by Catherine Macdonald

The Unpleasantness at the Battle of Thornford: A Father Christmas Mystery by C.C. Benison

The finalists for the McNally Robinson Book for Young People are:

The finalists for the McNally Robinson Book of the Year Award are: