Robert Downey Jr. adapting Sweet Tooth comic by Toronto's Jeff Lemire for Netflix

Toronto comic creator Jeff Lemire's original series Sweet Tooth is being developed as an eight-episode show for Netflix.

Robert Downey Jr.'s production company Team Downey is taking the reins, with the actor executive producing alongside his wife Susan Downey and others.

Sweet Tooth follows Gus, a human boy/deer hybrid, who leaves his isolated upbringing to discover that America is an apocalyptic wasteland. He joins a band of humans and other hybrids like him to understand what happened — and learn more about his own origins.

DC Comics began publishing the series on a monthly basis in 2009.

The sweetest things are worth waiting for…Susan and I are producing a Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic by Jeff Lemire. Can't wait to share it with you all. —Robert Downey Jr.

Christian Convery is set to star alongside Will Forte, Nonso Anonzie and Adeel Akhtar, with James Brolin signed on as the narrator.

Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz are attached as writers and co-showrunners.