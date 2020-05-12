Robert Downey Jr. adapting Sweet Tooth comic by Toronto's Jeff Lemire for Netflix
Toronto comic creator Jeff Lemire's original series Sweet Tooth is being developed as an eight-episode show for Netflix.
Robert Downey Jr.'s production company Team Downey is taking the reins, with the actor executive producing alongside his wife Susan Downey and others.
Sweet Tooth follows Gus, a human boy/deer hybrid, who leaves his isolated upbringing to discover that America is an apocalyptic wasteland. He joins a band of humans and other hybrids like him to understand what happened — and learn more about his own origins.
DC Comics began publishing the series on a monthly basis in 2009.
The sweetest things are worth waiting for…Susan and I are producing a <a href="https://twitter.com/netflix?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Netflix</a> original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic by <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffLemire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeffLemire</a>. Can’t wait to share it with you all. 🦌 👦 <a href="https://twitter.com/NXOnNetflix?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NXonNetflix</a> <a href="https://t.co/Mx2xzNOHjs">pic.twitter.com/Mx2xzNOHjs</a>—@RobertDowneyJr
Christian Convery is set to star alongside Will Forte, Nonso Anonzie and Adeel Akhtar, with James Brolin signed on as the narrator.
Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz are attached as writers and co-showrunners.
Lemire is an Eisner Award-winning and New York Times bestselling cartoonist. His work includes the graphic novels Frogcatchers, Roughneck, Essex County, The Underwater Welder, and Gord Downie's Secret Path, as well as the original series Black Hammer and Royal City.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.