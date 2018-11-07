Riding into Battle
Ted Glenn
Canada's Cyclists spent most of the First World War digging trenches, patrolling roads and delivering dispatches. But during the Hundred Days campaign at the end of the Great War, Canada's cycling troops finally came into their own.
At Amiens, Cambrai and especially the Pursuit from the Sensée, the Cyclists made pioneering contributions to the development of the Canadian Corps's combined arms strategy and mobile warfare doctrine, all the while exhibiting the consummate professionalism the Corps became renowned for. (From Dundurn)
From the book
The last hundred days of the Great War started with the Battle of Amiens on August 8, 1918. For Canadian soldiers, preparations began nine days earlier under the cover of darkness. The Canadians by that time had become renowned on both sides of the Western Front as elite shock troops, called on by the British to lead particularly difficult assignments (like Vimy and Hill 70 the year before) and feared by the Germans for their successes. To keep the impending offensive — and Canada's role in it — secret, the entire Canadian Corps made the nearly 40-mile move from their positions at Arras to staging areas west of Amiens over the course of nine short, hot nights beginning on July 30.
From Riding into Battle by Ted Glenn ©2018. Published by Dundurn.