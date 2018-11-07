Riding into Battle

Canada's Cyclists spent most of the First World War digging trenches, patrolling roads and delivering dispatches. But during the Hundred Days campaign at the end of the Great War, Canada's cycling troops finally came into their own.

At Amiens, Cambrai and especially the Pursuit from the Sensée, the Cyclists made pioneering contributions to the development of the Canadian Corps's combined arms strategy and mobile warfare doctrine, all the while exhibiting the consummate professionalism the Corps became renowned for. (From Dundurn)

From the book