Richard Van Camp and Aviaq Johnston shortlisted for 2020 Sunburst Award for Canadian fantasy writing

Tlicho Dene storyteller Richard Van Camp and Nunavut writer Aviaq Johnston are among the finalists for the 2020 Sunburst Award, an annual prize celebrating Canadian fantasy writing.

The Sunburst Awards annually give out two $1,000 prizes — one to a work of adult fiction and one to a YA book — as well as a $500 short story award.

Winners also receive a medallion.

Van Camp is shortlisted in the adult fiction and short story categories. Johnston is a finalist in the Young Adult fiction category.

Van Camp is recognized for his short story collection Moccasin Square Gardens and for the story "Wheetago War II: Summoners," also featured in the collection.

Moccasin Square Gardens is a collection of humorous short fiction set in Denendeh — his hometown — the land of the people north of the 60th parallel. The stories feature an assortment of flawed characters, from shamans and time-travelling goddess warriors to pop culture-obsessed pencil pushers and con artists, who are all seeking human connections and their purpose in life.

Van Camp's work also includes The Lesser Blessed, A Blanket of Butterflies and Little You.

In the follow-up to her debut novel, Those Who Run in the Sky, Johnston's Those Who Dwell Below, is a re-imagining of the Inuit legend involving a teenage shaman on a quest to appease a vengeful and fearsome undersea spirit, and thus save his village from starvation.

The novel follows a young shaman named Pitu's latest adventures to the bottom of the ocean where he'll face the sea goddess Nuliajuk.

Last year's winners include Plum Rains by Andromeda Romano Lax in the Adult Fiction category, Tess of the Road by Rachel Hartman in the YA Fiction category and "The Glow-in-the-Dark Girls" by Senaa Ahmad for best short story.

Past winners include Cherie Dimaline, Cory Doctorow, Nalo Hopkinson and Thomas King.

The 2020 jury includes Peter Darbyshire, Kristyn Dunnion, Omar El Akkad, Michelle Butler Hallett, John Jantunen, Michael Johnstone, Ursula Pflug and Sarah Tolmie.

Sunburst Award winners will be announced in the fall of 2020.

You can see the full list of shortlisted titles below.

Adult fiction:

YA fiction:

Short story"