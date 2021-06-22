Read the English translation of Qapik Attagutsiak's Indspire Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech

Inuk elder Qapik Attagutsiak, who celebrated her 101st birthday on June 11, 2021, is the recipient of the 2021 Indspire Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Indspire Awards recognize Indigenous professionals and youth who demonstrate outstanding career achievement on a national level in a variety of fields.

Attagutsiak spent her lifetime traditionally — raising dog teams, assisting with camp life, practicing midwifery and child rearing. She was recently honoured by Parks Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces as a "Hometown Hero," and is the only known surviving representative of the wartime efforts by Inuit communities during the Second World War.

The award presentation included a musical tribute by singer-songwriter Beatrice Deer and featured Attagutsiak speaking in Inuktitut.

The 2021 Indspire Awards airs Tuesday, June 22 at 8 p.m. (8:30 p.m. NT) on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, the CBC Listen app and APTN.

Here is the English translation of the presentation.

QAPIK ATTAGUTSIAK (INUKTITUT):

We should all live in harmony

Live as though you are siblings

As though you are friends

If an unhappy moment comes to you

Fight it with what makes you happy

Inuk and Mohawk singer-songwriter Beatrice Deer performed a musical tribute to Indspire Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Qapik Attagutsiak as part of the 2021 virtual ceremony. (Actaeon, www.beatricedeerband.com)

BEATRICE DEER SINGS (INUKTITUT):

ENGLISH TRANSLATION:

When I was a little girl, they used to tell me

Listen to your mother and father

If you want to live a long life on earth

You must have listened to your mother and father

Because you have a long life

Qapik, Qapik, for 100 years

QAPIK (INUKTITUT):

My late in-laws were great role models

The family I married into

They provided me with shelter

They were humble people

They also provided structure in our lives

And were able to assign me responsibilities.

I thank them for giving me the skills and knowledge.

BEATRICE SINGS (INUKTITUT):

ENGLISH TRANSLATION:

You have guided so many

with your love and wisdom

By bringing people to life, you helped

your people, and the world

I thank those who helped me because my knowledge didn't come from me. It came by people feeding me wisdom. - Qapik Attagutsiak

QAPIK (INUKTITUT):

No one should ever give up.

Adversities, feeling inferior, and happiness

Are all part of the circle of life.

I started absorbing knowledge without being aware

I was being taught. I thank those who helped me

Because my knowledge didn't come from me

It came by people feeding me wisdom.

BEATRICE SINGS (INUKTITUT):

ENGLISH TRANSLATION:

Qapik, Qapik

We are grateful for you

Your heart and your wisdom

We will always cherish

BEATRICE NARRATION (INUKTITUT):

You have served us all for over one hundred years.

Qapik, your hands, your heart and your mind have done so much to help others.

Canada and the world asked for aid during the second world war.

Your hands helped to collect the bones they called for.

Families, hunters and children need warm clothing.

Your hands sew, each stitch a connection to you.

You have brought so many lives to the north.

How many smiles are here because of your midwifery?

We, who are pregnant, dream for a midwife as dedicated as you.

When the community fears losing its language and tradition.

Your heart beats with stories and knowledge.

Your mind holds sacred the teaching and language.

Qapik Attagutsiak you are a revered elder, and

the Inspire Award Lifetime Achievement Recipient.

Whether it is an Inuk, a white person, a Black person or an Indigenous person — I am grateful for all the help I get from everyone. - Qapik Attagutsiak

QAPIK (INUKTITUT):

I am in full bounty of being supported.

Whether it is an Inuk, a white person, a Black person

Or an Indigenous person I am grateful for all the help I get from everyone.

My heart is overwhelmed. Even a smile from a young person

Everyone helps me. I have received tremendous support.

BEATRICE SINGS (INUKTITUT):

ENGLISH TRANSLATION:

Qapik, Qapik

We are thankful for you

Qapik

Translation by Looee Arreak, Win Translation and Beatrice Love