Read the English translation of Emily Angulalik's Indspire Award acceptance speech

Emily Angulalik is the 2021 Indspire Award recipient for culture, heritage and spirituality.

The Indspire Awards recognize Indigenous professionals and youth who demonstrate outstanding career achievement on a national level in a variety of fields.

Angulalik has spent over 20 years as a teacher and cultural ambassador, and has dedicated much of her time to educating others about Inuinnaqtun, a dialect of the Inuktitut language. Her ongoing mission to promote Inuit language and culture, and to educate Canadians about Inuit people and their ancestral history, has created cultural bridges which foster a spirit of community between Inuit and Canadians.

The 2021 Indspire Awards airs Tuesday, June 22 at 8 p.m. (8:30 p.m. NT) on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, the CBC Listen app and APTN.

Angulalik spoke in Ininnaqtun in the 2021 Indspire Awards broadcast. Here is the English translation of her words.

As a child when my parents lived here in Cambridge Bay

They only spoke Inuinnaqtun.

I was raised hearing the Inuinnaqtun language as they spoke

As well as being immersed in the culture while my parents were still alive.

I was raised hearing the Inuinnaqtun language as they spoke, as well as being immersed in the culture while my parents were still alive. - Emily Angulalik

What my goals and dreams are, and what I envision,

Is our youth, and for all the people

Whether in the Territory or across the country,

That our well being is a healthy one.

I strive for our fellow Inuit and our youth that they can lead a good life. Emily Angulalik

It gives you happiness, Inuit ways and our culture.

It gives you happiness, our people, our elders' stories.

I strive for our fellow Inuit and our youth

That they can lead a good life

Today I am being recognized through the Inuit culture and the language.

My parents, my relatives, as well as the elders that have long passed on,

They too have to be acknowledged.

They have helped and mentored my learning in my language

They have taught me to speak my language

And they have to be acknowledged as well today.

Translated by Emily Anjulalik



