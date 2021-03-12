Prince Harry publishing first book, an 'intimate and heartfelt' memoir, in 2022

Prince Harry is publishing a memoir.

The book, which is not yet titled, will be "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," according to the Canadian publisher, Random House Canada.

"Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story," the publisher said.

The book will be released in late 2022.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," Prince Harry said in a press release announcing the book.

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

The proceeds will be donated to charity.

Prince Harry continues to speak out

Harry's book announcement comes four months after he and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made worldwide news during their interview with Oprah Winfrey near the couple's home in Montecito, Calif.

Meghan spoke of feeling lonely and nearly suicidal before they left England last year and Harry acknowledged tension with his father, Prince Charles, over his decision to step back from his royal duties and his marriage to the biracial American actor.

"There is a lot to work through there," Harry said about his relationship with his father, who was divorced from Diana, Princess of Wales, at the time of her fatal car accident in 1997.

"I feel really let down. He's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie [Harry and Meghan's son] is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened."

Harry told Winfrey that he felt trapped by royal life and that his family cut off him financially and took away his security. He also acknowledged his relations were strained with his brother, Prince William.

"I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped," Harry said, before adding, "My father and my brother, they are trapped."

The Sussexes are now both authors

Meghan has also recently become an author. She published her first book, the picture book The Bench, in spring 2021. The book, which was illustrated by American artist Christian Robinson, was a celebration of fathers and sons. It was inspired by Harry's relationship with the couple's first child, Archie.

Their second child, a daughter named Lilibet, was born in June 2021.

The Bench is the second book Meghan has worked on.

In 2018, she worked on and wrote the foreword to Together, a cookbook compiling recipes from survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. In the aftermath of the fire, several women came together at the Hubb Community Kitchen to share recipes, find community and restore hope. Meghan became involved in the group, and the cookbook serves as a fundraiser for the kitchen.

Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018. They left their royal duties in 2020 and now live in Los Angeles.

Since ending their royal duties, Harry and Meghan have continued charity work, have signed TV and other media deals and launched a podcast in December 2020.

Meghan lived in Toronto from 2011 to 2017, while she filmed the TV show Suits.

With files from the Associated Press