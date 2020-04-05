Prairie Fire

Dragons terrorize modern day North America in this brilliant follow-up to the critically acclaimed Story of Owen.

Seventeen-year-old dragon slayer Owen and his bard, Siobhan, are set to join the Oil Watch, the international organization charged with protecting the world from the vicious, carbon emission-eating creatures.



Owen is destined by birth to carry on his family's heroic legacy, but what makes him different is that he doesn't enlist alone. His two closest friends stand with him shoulder to shoulder. Steeled by success and hope, the three are confident in their plan. Still, try as they might, Owen and his friends may not make it. Not all the way. Not all together.



Readers who love alternate history will devour this quirky, clever tale of friendship, sacrifice, and adventure. (From Holiday House)

E.K. Johnston is a Stratford-Ont-based YA novelist and forensic archaeologist. She is the bestselling author of The Story of Owen, A Thousand Nights, Spindle and Exit, Pursued by a Bear which won the Amy Mathers Teen Book Award in 2017.