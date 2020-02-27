Playwrights Guild of Canada to host 7-hour play reading relay online

Playwrights Guild of Canada (PGC) announced that it will host a seven-hour play reading relay, showcasing 28 playwrights in celebration of World Theatre Day on March 27, 2020.

Each participant will present 10-minute play readings from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

29 playwrights are currently scheduled to participate. They will each be featured for 15 minutes, sharing 28 plays over the seven hours.

Participants include Sophia Fabilli, Marcus Youssef and Jeff Ko. You can see the full lineup on PGC's website.

There’s so much love and support for artists going around that we just had to make sure everyone can join! Tune in March 27 btw 11am - 6pm EST here: <a href="https://t.co/1ONCnT56vH">https://t.co/1ONCnT56vH</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/artlives?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#artlives</a> <a href="https://t.co/GhpSR36cpl">pic.twitter.com/GhpSR36cpl</a> —@PGuildCanada

PGC, an association promoting Canadian plays nationally and internationally, reached out to its community of over 850 stage writers to fill reading slots on a first come, first served basis, according to a release.

Robin Sokoloski, PGC's executive director said, "During this unprecedented time, we remain focused on our members and how we can best assist and create opportunities to support our community of artists."