Peter Mansbridge releasing collection of stories about Canadian changemakers

Former anchor of CBC's The National Peter Mansbridge and former CBC producer Mark Bulgutch are releasing a collection of stories exploring what it means to be Canadian.

In Extraordinary Canadians: Stories from the Heart of Our Nation, Mansbridge and Bulgutch spotlight individuals who have "overcome adversity and broken down barriers to champion the rights and freedoms that are shared by everyone who calls Canada home."

The collection features first-person stories from advocates, politicians, veterans, immigrants, business leaders and healthcare workers, including a nurse fighting on the frontlines of COVID-19 and the rabbi whose family fled Nazi Germany and now gives the Remembrance Day benediction on Parliament Hill each year.

Gitxsan activist Cindy Blackstock shares her story of fighting for equitable health care for children as the executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society.

Also featured is Toronto Raptors broadcaster Matt Devlin, who helped calm the crowd when a gunman began shooting in Nathan Phillips Square after the team's NBA championship win.

"I have had the honour of meeting so many people across our great country who make Canada the incredible place that it is, and am delighted to help share their inspiring stories," said Mansbridge, in a statement.

Mansbridge served as the former chief correspondent for CBC News, reporting on national and international news stories on CBC's flagship nightly newscast for 30 years.

In 2008, he was made an officer of the Order of Canada. He was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012.

Mansbridge is also the author of the national bestseller Peter Mansbridge One on One: Favourite Conversations and the Stories Behind Them.

Bulgutch is the author of That's Why I'm a Journalist and That's Why I'm a Doctor.

Extraordinary Canadians is scheduled to be released on Nov.10, 2020.