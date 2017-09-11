Peter Mansbridge memoir, reflecting on his journalism career, to be published in fall 2021
Peter Mansbridge is publishing a memoir that goes behind the scenes of his life in journalism.
In Off the Record, Mansbridge shares never-before-told stories and reflections from his distinguished career, including reporting on the fall of the Berlin Wall and the horror of 9/11.
He also writes about humorous moments like finding the "cure" for baldness in China and landing the role of Peter Moosebridge in Disney's Zootopia.
Off the Record will be released on Oct. 5, 2021 by Simon & Schuster Canada.
"So often journalists will tell you that the most memorable part of a story they covered never made it into their report. In this book I tell you all about those parts," Mansbridge said in a press statement.
Mansbridge is one of Canada's most respected journalists. He is the former chief correspondent for CBC News, anchor of CBC's flagship nightly newscast The National for 30 years and host of Mansbridge One on One. He has received over a dozen national awards, including a lifetime achievement award from the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.
Mansbridge is also the author of the national bestsellers Extraordinary Canadians and Peter Mansbridge One on One. He lives in Stratford, Ont.
