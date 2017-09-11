Peter Mansbridge memoir, reflecting on his journalism career, to be published in fall 2021

Peter Mansbridge is publishing a memoir that goes behind the scenes of his life in journalism.

In Off the Record, Mansbridge shares never-before-told stories and reflections from his distinguished career, including reporting on the fall of the Berlin Wall and the horror of 9/11.

He also writes about humorous moments like finding the "cure" for baldness in China and landing the role of Peter Moosebridge in Disney's Zootopia .

Off the Record will be released on Oct. 5, 2021 by Simon & Schuster Canada.

"So often journalists will tell you that the most memorable part of a story they covered never made it into their report. In this book I tell you all about those parts," Mansbridge said in a press statement.

As Peter Mansbridge retires after nearly 50 years with the CBC, The National looks back at his career from his first days in radio to his 29-year run as chief correspondent of CBC News and anchor of The National.

Mansbridge is one of Canada's most respected journalists. He is the former chief correspondent for CBC News , anchor of CBC's flagship nightly newscast The National for 30 years and host of Mansbridge One on One . He has received over a dozen national awards, including a lifetime achievement award from the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.