Books

Peter Mansbridge memoir, reflecting on his journalism career, to be published in fall 2021

In Off the Record, Mansbridge will take readers behind the scenes of his life on the frontlines of journalism. Off the Record will be released on Oct. 5, 2021.

Off the Record will be released on Oct. 5, 2021

Vicky Qiao ·
Peter Mansbridge during his final Toronto broadcast for The National on June 28, 2017. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Peter Mansbridge is publishing a memoir that goes behind the scenes of his life in journalism. 

In Off the Record, Mansbridge shares never-before-told stories and reflections from his distinguished career, including reporting on the fall of the Berlin Wall and the horror of 9/11.

He also writes about humorous moments like finding the "cure" for baldness in China and landing the role of Peter Moosebridge in Disney's Zootopia

Off the Record will be released on Oct. 5, 2021 by Simon & Schuster Canada.

"So often journalists will tell you that the most memorable part of a story they covered never made it into their report. In this book I tell you all about those parts," Mansbridge said in a press statement.

Peter Mansbridge's legacy

The National

4 years ago
17:27
As Peter Mansbridge retires after nearly 50 years with the CBC, The National looks back at his career from his first days in radio to his 29-year run as chief correspondent of CBC News and anchor of The National. 17:27

Mansbridge is one of Canada's most respected journalists. He is the former chief correspondent for CBC News, anchor of CBC's flagship nightly newscast The National for 30 years and host of Mansbridge One on One. He has received over a dozen national awards, including a lifetime achievement award from the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

Mansbridge is also the author of the national bestsellers Extraordinary Canadians and Peter Mansbridge One on One. He lives in Stratford, Ont.

Comments

