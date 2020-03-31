Peter And The Tree Children

Piet the squirrel feels all alone in his forest home. Luckily, Peter the Forester has the perfect plan to cheer him up: a search for tree children. You can't be lonely in a forest full of friends!

As they wander, Peter shares amazing facts about trees, how they communicate and care for each other, and the struggles they endure. Soon, the little squirrel is feeling much better — especially when he realizes he's helped the tree children grow.

This environmentally conscious picture book, written by acclaimed author and forester Peter Wohlleben, brings the majesty of The Hidden Life of Trees to the youngest of readers everywhere. (From Greystone Kids)