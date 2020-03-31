Our Corner Store

Stanstones corner store is the heart of the neighborhood for the brother and sister in this story. They help to close the store every Saturday and save their pennies to buy candy. The store is the source of many adventures, where they spend a memorably spooky Halloween, play tricks on Mr. and Mrs. Stanstones, and form a search party to find Toby the store cat when he goes missing. What will happen to their beloved corner store when a brand-new supermarket opens up in town?

Full of humour and playful language, this novel in verse is a sweetly nostalgic celebration of a time when children had more freedom and a mom-and-pop corner store might be the centre of a kid's world. Based on Robert Heidbreder's childhood, this follow-up to Rooster Summer can be read as a sequel or a stand-alone story. Chelsea O'Byrne's vibrant illustrations bring the corner store and its colourful cast of characters to life. (From Groundwood Books)