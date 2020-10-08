A poem in five books, of circular narrative design, titled with the Greek name for Homer, which simultaneously charts two currents of history: the visible history charted in events -- the tribal losses of the American Indian, the tragedy of African enslavement -- and the interior, unwritten epic fashioned from the suffering of the individual in exile. (From Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
Interviews with Derek Walcott
Nobel Prize-winning poet Derek Walcott speaks with host Eleanor Wachtel at the Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival. 54:00
54:00Derek Walcott on Writers & Company
Our Sunday summer of Nobel Prize winners continues with the 1992 winner poet Derek Walcott. From his Homeric evocation of the fishermen of his native St Lucia to "The Prodigal," his newest journey through the landscapes of Europe and the New World. 52:07
Writers and Company52:07"The Prodigal" with poet Derek Walcott
Eleanor Wachtel's 2006 conversation with the Nobel Prize-winning poet Derek Walcott, who died in March at the age of 87. Walcott was known for poetry that bridged cultures and traditions, making links between his Caribbean and European heritage. 52:11
Writers and Company52:11Nobel laureate Derek Walcott on voice, place, and finding home
