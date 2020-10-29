Olympian Andre De Grasse writing motivational picture book for kids
Race With Me! will come out on July 6, 2021
Canadian Olympian Andre De Grasse is writing a motivational picture book for kids.
Race With Me! will be published by Scholastic Canada in both English and French. It will be released on July 6, 2021.
The book will feature photographs from De Grasse's life, from growing up in Markham, Ont., to grabbing the world's attention in 2016, when he raced alongside sprinting legend Usain Bolt.
It will be co-authored by Robert Budd and illustrated by Joseph Osei Bonsu.
Race With Me! is for readers aged 6-10.
De Grasse won three medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio: a silver in the 200m and two bronze, in the 100m and 4x100m team relay.
"As I reflect upon my experiences competing on the world stage, I am always mindful of the path that brought me here. It is important for me to show kids that the play, attitudes and activities they love are integral in shaping their success as grown-ups! I want to inspire children to feel what I feel, see what I see and understand how I got here as I race against the best in the world," De Grasse said in a press release.
De Grasse cited becoming a father as the reason why he wanted to write this book. He has a daughter and a stepson with American hurdler Nia Ali.
"I want my children to know they can accomplish anything they dream of doing. I look forward to reading this book and sharing my journey with them."
The 2020 Olympics, which were delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, are currently scheduled to begin on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo.
