Nova Scotia illustrator Sydney Smith shortlisted for 2021 CILIP Kate Greenaway Medal for Small in the City

Nova Scotian author and illustrator Sydney Smith has been shortlisted for the 2021 CILIP Kate Greenaway Medal for his 2019 picture book Small in the City.

The prestigious literary award is based in Britain and recognizes the best illustrated children's book of the year. The finalists are selected by a committee of children's librarians across the U.K.

The winner receives £5,000 ($8,654.07 Cdn), plus £500 worth of books to donate to their local library, and a golden medal.

Small in the City is the only Canadian book recognized this year.

Small in the City is about a young boy exploring the downtown of a city after having stepped off a streetcar on a snowy day. On his journey, the boy discovers shortcuts and friendly faces, all the while trying to find his way home.

Small in the City has received numerous accolades since it was published in 2019. It won the 2019 Governor General's Literary Award for young people's literature — illustration, the inaugural Sheila Barry Picture Book Award and was named one of the New York Times's list of top 25 children's books of 2019.

Small In the City © 2019 text and illustrations Sydney Smith. Reproduced with permission of Groundwood Books Limited.

Small in the City is the first book that Smith has both illustrated and written.

Smith is an illustrator based in Halifax. His other books include Town is by the Sea, written by Joanne Schwartz, and Sidewalk Flowers, written by JonArno Lawson.

Smith told CBC Nova Scotia that he believes the book resonates with readers because the traditional narrative structure hits a sudden twist.

"You expect it to be kind of light-hearted, but it ends up being rather poignant and full of emotion. It sparks empathy," he said. "It offers a safe space for kids to explore emotions, especially emotions that don't necessarily have labels, like happy, sad. Kids experience a whole spectrum of emotions without having names for them, which is almost, I feel, a little bit more pure."

Smith previously won the CILIP Kate Greenaway Medal in 2018 for Town is by the Sea.

The winner will be announced on June 16, 2021.