Not Theirs by Molly Teed is one of 11 stories shortlisted for The First Page student writing competition in the Grades 7 to 9 category for 2023.

Students across Canada wrote the first page of a novel set 150 years in the future, imagining how a current-day trend or issue has played out. More than 1,200 students submitted their stories.

The shortlist was selected by a team of writers across Canada. The winners will be selected by bestselling YA writer Courtney Summers and be announced on May 31.

Teed, 13, a student at Maplehurst Middle School in Moncton, N.B., writes about women's rights.

"This is my life, not theirs," I whisper as I make sure no skin is visible. "You mustn't provoke," they tell us.

"This is my life, not theirs," I whisper as I ensure my makeup doesn't look like makeup, but instead the version of me they think is acceptable.

"This is my life, not theirs," I whisper as I feel the small blade tucked into the sole of my shoe, hoping that I won't have to reach for it later.

"This is my life, not theirs," I whisper as I watch them stare. Ugly, beady, watery eyes glued to me as I move.

"This is my life, not theirs," I whisper when I let him touch me as he passes. I don't want him to touch me.

"This is my life, not theirs," I whisper as I hear the boys from school debate what they think about my rights.

My rights.

Not theirs.

My whispers go silent as class begins. I must be respectful as they teach us the correct way to be women, and the boys are taught that sometimes we need reminding.

"Give them grace," they say, "but never control. Bad things happen when they are in control."

Sometimes, we get together, the girls. We track down the truth. We learn our history. We keep fighting.

"Our lives, not yours."

Our voices are small at first, rusty like old hinges. The feeling of our own words is unfamiliar on our tongues, but we'll learn.

"Our lives, not yours."

Louder now as we play with the thought of finally taking a stand. We glance around the bleak room, making sure we aren't alone.

"Our lives, not yours."

It's become a chant and then there's the rattle of our chairs, the squeak of sneakers being planted on desks.

"Our lives, not yours."

We stand proudly; not afraid to take up space, and I think of the generations of women who were shrunken down until they felt as if they didn't exist. Today, we stand for these women as well.

"Our lives, not yours," we scream in their scared, childish faces.

We must keep fighting.

We are in control.

The First Page student writing challenge asks students in Grades 7 to 12 to write the first page of a novel from 150 years in the future. (Ben Shannon/CBC)

CBC Books asked students to give us a glimpse of the great Canadian novel of the year 2173. They wrote the first page of a book set 150 years in the future, with the protagonist facing an issue that's topical today and set the scene for how it's all playing out in a century and a half.

Two winning entries — one from the Grades 7 to 9 category and one from the Grades 10 to 12 category — will be chosen by bestselling author Courtney Summers.

Summers has won numerous awards, including the 2019 Edgar Award for Best Young Adult literature, the 2019 Odyssey Award and the 2020 Forest of Reading White Pine Award. Her 2021 book The Project won the International Thriller Writers Award for Best Young Adult novel.

The shortlist was selected by a team of writers across Canada:

The winner will be announced on CBC Books on May 31, 2023.

Both winners will receive a one-year subscription to OwlCrate, which sends fresh boxes of books to young readers across Canada on a monthly basis. In addition, each of the winners' schools will receive 50 free YA books. Special thanks to Penguin Random House, Raincoast Books, Scholastic Canada, Annick Press, KidsCan Press, Orca Books, Groundwood Books and Simon & Schuster for donating books for the prize.