New Winnie-the-Pooh exhibition coming to Toronto in March 2020

A new exhibition exploring the origins of Winnie-the-Pooh is coming to Toronto in 2020.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Exploring a Classic will beginning on March 7, 2020 at the Royal Ontario Museum.

The exhibition will showcase original sketches, manuscripts, letters, photographs and memorabilia about the beloved character.

Harry Colebourn and his bear Winnie are shown in this handout photo from 1914 supplied by Colebourn's great-granddaughter Lindsay Mattick. Canadian soldier Harry Colebourn, a veterinarian, bought a bear cub for $20 from a trapper in White River, Ont., in 1914 and took it to England at the onset of the First World War. (The Canadian Press)

The ROM will feature interactive activities as well as environments designed to immerse attendees in the fictional Hundred Acre Wood with all of its inhabitants — Piglet, Roo, Tigger, Eeyore and more.

The exhibition is divided into five themes examining how Milne and illustrator E.H. Shepard dreamed up Winnie-the-Pooh and brought him to life, eventually making Pooh and his honey pot a global sensation.

It's composed of nearly 200 original drawings, letters, photographs and early editions on loan from London's Victoria and Albert Museum and other lenders.

"This exhibition will make you fall in love again with these thoughtful characters… and delight in their resourcefulness while appreciating the universal themes of cooperation, friendship and tolerance that they embody," the ROM's website said.

Created by British writer A. A. Milne and illustrator E.H. Shepard, Winnie-the-Pooh has Canadian origins.

"Winnie" — or, "Winnipeg" — was the name of a bear cub owned by the Canadian lieutenant Harry Colebourn during the First World War, which he purchased in White River, Ont.

The bear ended up overseas in England with Colebourn and accompanied his brigade. When the unit had to go to France to fight, Winnie was donated to London Zoo.

Milne and his son — Christopher Robin Milne — were fascinated by the animal, and Christopher named his teddy bear after it.

Milne came up with the name "Winnie-the-Pooh" by combining "Winnie" with the name of swan that Christopher would feed regularly and would refer to as "Pooh."

The exhibition's three month residency at the ROM is the only Canadian stop on its international tour.

It has previously been installed at The Victoria and Albert Museum, U.K. and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

The exhibit will run until Aug. 3, 2020.

With files from the Associated Press.