New picture book by Orange Shirt Day creator Phyllis Webstad to explore meaning of 'Every Child Matters'

Phyllis Webstad, the founder of Orange Shirt Day, and author of several books for young people — Phyllis's Orange Shirt , With Our Orange Hearts and Beyond the Orange Shirt Story is publishing a new picture book called Every Child Matters.

Orange Shirt Day honours residential school survivors, their families and communities, and commemorates those who did not return home. It educates people about the history and legacies of the residential school system, and takes place annually on Sept. 30.

Orange Shirt Day was founded in 2013, making 2023 the 10th anniversary.

LISTEN | Phyllis Webstad on inspiring Orange Shirt Day: The Next Chapter 4:12 Phyllis Webstad on inspiring Orange Shirt Day Phyllis Webstad is the founder of Orange Shirt Day, a day that honours Indigenous children who endured the horrors of residential schools. Her picture book, Phyllis's Orange Shirt, tells the story of her first day at residential school.

Every Child Matters, illustrated by Karlene Harvey, honours the history and resiliency of Indigenous Peoples on Turtle Island and moves everyone forward on a path toward Truth and Reconciliation. Readers will learn the meaning of the phrase "Every Child Matters."

An interior spread from the picture book Every Child Matters. (Medicine Wheel Publishing)

"I want young learners to know what happened to us, so that they may grow up to be adults that care and make sure it never happens again. That Indigenous people are still here, we are getting stronger and returning to who we are. I want readers to know what is meant by Every Child Matters," said Webstad in a statement to CBC Books.

"The Truth of what happened needs to be told and understood in order for Reconciliation to happen. I, as a Survivor, call upon all Canadians to open their minds and hearts to hear our truths."

An interior spread from the picture book Every Child Matters. (Medicine Wheel Publishing)

Webstad was born on Dog Creek Reserve and is Northern Secwepemc from the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation. She is based in British Columbia and travels around the country to tell her own orange shirt story. She won the YA/adult category of the 2021/2022 First Nation Communities Read Awards for her book Beyond the Orange Shirt Story.

Harvey is a Tsilhqot'in and Syilx illustrator and writer who grew up on territories of the Semiahmoo and Kwantlen Nations.

Every Child Matters will be published on Aug. 8, 2023 by Medicine Wheel Publishing.

"With this book, the children of today can learn the truths of this history and how they can play a part in making sure every child matters," said Stephanie Scott, Director at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

An interior spread from the picture book Every Child Matters. (Medicine Wheel Publishing)

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.