New Elena Ferrante novel planned for 2020

A new book by Elena Ferrante, pseudonymous author of the celebrated Neapolitan Novels, will be released in Canada in 2020.

A title has not been announced for the book, which will come out first in Italy in November 2019. The English edition will be translated by Ann Goldstein, who also worked on Ferrante's Neapolitan series.

Europa Editions released a short teaser from the book on Twitter.

The Italian writer, whose identity remains anonymous, gained millions of fans after publishing her four-part series set in 1950s Naples. The books tell the story of a decades-long friendship between two women, Lenú and Lila.

She was longlisted for the Man Booker International Prize in 2016 for The Story of the Lost Child, the final book in the Neapolitan Novels series.

The books were adapted into an 2018 television series, My Brilliant Friend, for HBO.