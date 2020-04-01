National Arts Centre to add writers to #CanadaPerforms, will launch with event with Margaret Atwood

The National Arts Centre (NAC) is adding writers to their #CanadaPerforms initiative.

Canadian authors who have had book tours and launch events cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic can apply to participate.

#CanadaPerforms is designed to support artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artists, including actors, dancers, musicians and children's entertainers, share their work online through livestreams on social media and are supported financially through a relief fund.

The #CanadaPerforms series has already supported more than 100 artists, and their performances have generated more than 1.7 million views.

"Since we launched #CanadaPerforms two weeks ago, we've received many proposals from authors, poets and writers who have seen their book events cancelled, and are looking at ways to connect with their readers," said Heather Gibson, the executive producer of popular music and variety at NAC, in a statement.

The addition of authors to #CanadaPerforms is possible thanks to a $100,000 donation by Facebook Canada. The expansion will kick off with Margaret Atwood in conversation with Adrienne Clarkson.

The event will take place at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 2 and will be streamed on the National Arts Centre's Facebook page.

The expansion for writers is being done in partnership with the Writers' Trust of Canada and CBC Books.

To qualify, authors must have a book being released in spring or summer 2020 by a professional publishing house. Authors interested in participating have until April 20, 2020 to apply.

To apply, authors must email CanadaPerforms@nac-cna.ca with their name, location, a description of their book, the reason they are applying and where they would like to host their livestream.

The livestreams will air throughout April and May 2020.