From her early years in Nutbush, Tennessee to her rise to fame alongside Ike Turner to her phenomenal success in the 1980s and beyond, Tina candidly examines her personal history, from her darkest hours to her happiest moments and everything in between.

My Love Story is an explosive and inspiring story of a woman who dared to break any barriers put in her way. Emphatically showcasing Tina's signature blend of strength, energy, heart and soul, this is a gorgeously wrought memoir as enthralling and moving as any of her greatest hits. (From Simon & Schuster)

From the book

Throughout my life, there have been lots of times you might have asked me, "How did you get out of that one?" I did dangerous things, and dangerous things were done to me, but in the eleventh hour, something always told me when to run, how to survive. No matter what happened to me, I came through it every time. I decided, well, maybe I'm supposed to live. Maybe I'm here for a reason. And maybe the reason is to share my story with you. You might be thinking, "Tina, we know your story. We know all about you and Ike, and the hell you lived through with him. We know you escaped from that terrible relationship, and that you endured." But, here's something that might surprise you. At this point in my life, I've spent far more time without Ike than with him. Forty-two years, to be exact. That's a whole second life, one with adventures, accomplishments, and love beyond my wildest dreams. But there's also been a dark side. During the past few years, I've faced life-and-death challenges I never, ever, expected. Let me tell you my story. From My Love Story by Tina Turner ©2018. Published by Simon & Schuster.

