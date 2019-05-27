Montreal Canadiens star Max Domi's memoir No Days Off to be published this fall

NHL star Max Domi is publishing a memoir. The book, called No Days Off, is set to be released on Oct. 29, 2019.

No Days Off chronicles Domi's rise to the NHL and details how he manages his Type 1 diabetes while pursuing his NHL dreams.

The son of former Maple Leafs' enforcer Tie Domi, Max dreamed of following in his father's footsteps. After being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 12 years old, Domi's NHL aspirations became less certain.

"When I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, it changed my life forever, but it never held me back," he said in a press release. "I hope my story shows that, with the right team around you, it's possible to do anything you set your mind to."

Domi was drafted 12th overall in 2013. He was selected by the Phoenix Coyotes, now the Arizona Coyotes, and played for the team from 2015-2018, when he was traded to the Montreal Canadiens.

Part of managing his condition while playing hockey involves testing his blood up to 15 times a day. He relied on a support dog named Orion, who alerts him if his blood sugar dips while he sleeps.

Domi is a national spokesperson for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and hopes his story can inspire young people living with the condition.

Domi's father released his own memoir in 2015. Titled Shift Work, the book reflected on the elder Domi's 16-year career as one of the NHL's toughest tough guys.