Michelle Good, Billy-Ray Belcourt among 2021 BC and Yukon Book Prize finalists
Michelle Good and Billy-Ray Belcourt are among the writers shortlisted for the 2021 BC and Yukon Book Prizes.
There are eight categories, recognizing the work of British Columbia and Yukon writers and artists across genres including fiction, nonfiction, picture books and more. The winner of each prize will receive $3,000.
Good is nominated for the Ethel Wilson Fiction Prize and the Jim Deva Prize for her debut novel Five Little Indians.
In Five Little Indians, Kenny, Lucy, Clara, Howie and Maisie were taken from their families and sent to a residential school when they were very small. Barely out of childhood, they are released and left to contend with the seedy world of eastside Vancouver. Fuelled by the trauma of their childhood, the five friends cross paths over the decades and struggle with the weight of their shared past.
Michelle Good's Five Little Indians is a fictional look at the real Canadian legacy of residential schools
Belcourt is nominated for Hubert Evans Non-Fiction Prize and the Jim Deva Prize for his memoir A History of My Brief Body.
Belcourt was the youngest-ever winner of the Griffin Poetry Prize. He was also the first First Nations Rhodes scholar from Canada. But he was once a young boy, growing up in Driftpile Cree Nation in Alberta. A History of My Brief Body tells his story: how his family was impacted by colonialism and intergenerational trauma and yet still hold joy and love in their hearts and lives, how he came into his queer identity and how writing became both a place of comfort and solace and a weapon for a young man trying to figure out his place in the world.
Benjamin Perrin is the only other writer to be nominated for multiple prizes. He is a finalist for the Hubert Evans Non-Fiction Prize and Jim Deva Prize for his nonfiction book Overdose.
Overdose looks at today's opioid crisis, and attempts to understand why and how people become addicted to fentanyl, how our medical system has failed them, and what solutions will actually work. Perrin interviewed those at the front lines of the crisis — police officers, health care workers, prosecutors and more — to paint a portrait of a crisis that not only needs to be dealt with, but is poorly understood by the public.
You can see all the BC and Yukon Book Prize finalists below.
The Ethel Wilson Fiction Prize is for the best work of literary fiction. The finalists are:
- Five Little Indians by Michelle Good
- The Certainties by Aislinn Hunter
- Petra by Shaena Lambert
- Consent by Annabel Lyon
- Fake it So Real by Susan Sanford Blades
The Hubert Evans Non-Fiction Prize is for the best work of literary nonfiction. The finalists are:
- A History of My Brief Body by Billy-Ray Belcourt
- Nerve by Eva Holland
- A Good War by Seth Klein
- Nobody Ever Talks About Anything But the End by Liz Levine
- Overdose by Benjamin Perrin
The Dorothy Livesay Poetry Prize is for the best work of poetry. The finalists are:
- The East Side of it All by Joseph Dandurand
- eat salt | gaze at the ocean by Junie Désil
- I Am Still Your Negro by Valerie Mason-John
- Burning Province by Michael Prior
- Music at the Heart of Thinking by Fred Wah
The Christie Harris Illustrated Children's Literature Prize is for the best illustrated children's book. The finalists are:
- Princesses Versus Dinosaurs by Linda Bailey, illustrated by Joy Ang
- Salma the Syrian Chef by Danny Ramadan, illustrated by Anna Bron
- I Talk Like A River by Jordan Scott, illustrated by Sydney Smith
- Beep Beep Bubbie by Bonnie Sherr Klein, illustrated by Élisabeth Eudes-Pascal
- Grandmother School by Rina Singh, illustrated by Ellen Rooney
The Sheila A. Egoff Children's Literature Prize is for the "best non-illustrated children's book. The finalists are:
- The Ride Home by Gail Anderson-Dargatz
- Just Beyond the Very, Very Far North by Dan Bar-el, illustrated by Kelly Pousette
- Genius Jolene by Sara Cassidy, illustrated by Charlene Chua
- Banksy and Me by Tanya Lloyd Kyi
- Heads Up by Melanie Siebert, illustrated by Belle Wuthrich
The Jim Deva Prize for Writing That Provokes is for a book that "challenges and provokes ideas." The finalists are:
- The New Corporation by Joel Bakan
- A History of My Brief Body by Billy-Ray Belcourt
- My Art is Killing Me and Other Poems by Amber Dawn
- Five Little Indians by Michelle Good
- Overdose by Benjamin Perrin
The Roderick Haig-Brown Regional Prize is for a book that "contributes to the enjoyment and understanding of B.C." The finalists are:
- Orphans of Empire by Grant Buday
- British Columbia in Flames by Claudia Cornwall
- Kwanlin Dün by Kwanlin Dün First Nation
- Following the Good River by Briony Penn with Cecil Paul
- The Diary of Dukesang Wong by Dukesang Wong
The Bill Duthie Booksellers' Choice Award is selected by local booksellers. The finalists are:
- The E. J. Hughes Book of Boats by Robert Amos
- On the Cusp of Contact by Jean Barman
- Raven Squawk, Orca Squeak by Robert Budd and Roy Henry Vickers
- Primary Obsessions by Charles Demers
- Vancouver Exposed by Eve Lazarus
The winners will be announced on Sept. 18, 2021.