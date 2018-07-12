Michael Redhill, David Chariandy and Lee Maracle among authors longlisted for $10K Toronto Book Award
Eleven books have been longlisted for the Toronto Book Awards, an annual $10,000 prize that "honours books of literary or artistic merit that are evocative of Toronto."
Michael Redhill is on the longlist for his novel Bellevue Square, which follows a book shop owner's obsession with her doppelganger in the Toronto neighbourhood Kensington Market. The book won the 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize.
David Chariandy made the longlist for Brother, a novel about two brothers of Trinidadian descent raised by their hardworking single mother in Scarborough, Ont. The book received the 2017 Rogers Writers' Trust Fiction Prize.
Lee Maracle is nominated for her nonfiction book My Conversations with Canadians. The book tackles questions about reconciliation, citizenship and prejudice, which the celebrated Indigenous writer has been asked throughout her career.
Other books on the 11-title longlist include:
- The More by Ronna Bloom
- The Unpublished City curated by Dionne Brand
- The Bone Mother by David Demchuk
- Why Young Men by Jamil Jivani
- That Time I Loved You by Carrianne Leung
- The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern by David McPherson
- Floating City by Kerri Sakamoto
- The Videofag Book edited by Jordan Tannahill & William Ellis
The shortlist will be announced on Aug. 9, 2018 followed by the winner announcement on Oct. 10, 2018. This year's jury is comprised of Nathan Adler, Susan G. Cole, Kevin Hardcastle, Soraya Peerbaye and Itah Sadu.
