Michael DeForge and Walter Scott among finalists for 2021 Doug Wright Awards for Canadian comics

Michael DeForge and Walter Scott are among the finalists for 2021 Doug Wright Awards for Canadian comics.

The Doug Wright Awards annually celebrate the best in Canadian comics.

The awards are named after the late Ontario-based cartoonist Douglas Austin Wright. Wright wrote the weekly comic strip Doug Wright's Family which ran from 1949 to 1980.

Both DeForge and Scott are nominated for the Doug Wright Award for best book.

DeForge is nominated for Familiar Face.

A constant flow of radical updates from the government throw citizens into turmoil. At the government's department of complaints, the narrator of Familiar Face sorts through an endless pile of citizen-reported issues that range from trivial to heartbreaking.

DeForge is a Toronto-based creator who has won awards for comics like Leaving Richard's Valley, Dressing and Lose #1. Other acclaimed books include Stunt, Big Kids, Ant Colony, Sticks Angelica Folk Hero and more.

Scott is nominated for Wendy, Master of Art.

In Wendy, Master of Art, Wendy is a serious art student at the University of Hell in a small Ontario town. As she works toward her Master Fine Arts, Wendy confronts her ever-ballooning insecurities, fears and doubts with therapy, excessive drinking and partying.

Scott is a Kahnawá:ke-born artist who lives in Toronto. He's published two other Wendy books, including Wendy's Revenge, and has appeared in The New Yorker and the Best American Comics anthology.

You can watch Scott discuss his work on In the Making on CBC Gem.

Walter Scott returns to Montreal to give a live Wendy performance CBC Arts 5:10 The creator of the Wendy comics, which follow the misadventures of a messy yet lovable aspiring artist, debuts material from his new book in Montreal, the city where Wendy was born. 5:10

This year, 147 titles were submitted for consideration. Books published in the 2020 calendar year were eligible.

This year's jurors include Steven W. Beattie, Claudia Dávila, Jenn Haines, Paul G. Hammond, Brett Lamb, Shauna McCabe, Sylvia Nickerson, Emily Pohl-Weary, Sarah Sawler, Jonathan Valelly and Frank Viva. The winners of each prize will be determined by a three-person panel from this list.

It was also announced that Fred Kelly will be included to the Giants of the North Canadian cartoonist hall of fame.

Kelly was a writer and artist known for his work with Bell Features, which was published after the Second World War. This work included the creation of the character Mr. Monster. Kelly died in 2005.

You can see the full shortlists below.

The finalists for the Doug Wright Award for best book are:

The finalists for the The Nipper, which is for emerging talent, are:

A Gleaming No. 2 by Adam de Souza

The Space In Between by Kimberly Edgar

We Don't Go Through the Angelgrass I by Courtney Loberg

Langosh & Peppi: Fugitive Days by Veronica Post

Restless Bones by Shannon M. Reeves

The Pigskin Peters recognizes the best small or micro-press book. The finalists are:

The Noiseless Din by Scott Carruthers

The Desecration by Scott Carruthers and Sally McKay

A Gleaming No. 2 by Adam de Souza

The Space In Between by Kimberly Edgar

Awkward Pause by Ryan Harby

The Egghead is for the best kids' book. The finalists are:

The winners will be announced on My 8, 2021, in a virtual ceremony.

Past Doug Wright Award winners include Hartley Lin, Kate Beaton, Michael DeForge, Jillian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki.