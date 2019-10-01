Skip to Main Content
Michael Crummey, Amanda Parris and Armand Garnet Ruffo among 2019 Governor General's Literary Awards finalists
Books

Michael Crummey, Amanda Parris and Armand Garnet Ruffo among 2019 Governor General's Literary Awards finalists

The $25,000 prizes are awarded in seven categories: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, young people's literature — text, young people's literature — illustration, drama and translation.
CBC Books ·
Michael Crummey, Armand Garnet Ruffo and Amanda Parris are three of the finalists for the 2019 Governor General's Literary Awards. (Ariel Hogan, CBC, Wolsak & Wynn)

Michael Crummey, Armand Garnet Ruffo and Amanda Parris are among the finalists for the 2019 Governor General's Literary Awards.

The prizes, administered by the Canada Council for the Arts, are awarded in seven English-language categories: fictionnonfictionpoetryyoung people's literature — textyoung people's literature — illustrationdrama and translation. Seven French-language awards are also given out in the same categories.

Crummey is a finalist in the fiction category for his novel The Innocents, a novel about two young siblings surviving on their own in a remote cove after the death of their parents.

The Innocents is also shortlisted for the Rogers Writers' Trust Fiction Prize and the Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Armand Garnet Ruffo is a finalist in the poetry category for TREATY #, a collection that explores the various relationships humans have to each other and to the land.

Amanda Parris, who is the host of the CBC Arts show Exhibitionists, is a finalist in the drama category for Other Side of the Game, which is about two black women from different decades — the 1970s and today — who are community organizers.

Three past winners are nominated in the young people's literature — illustration category: Sydney Smith for Small in the City, Julie Flett for Bird Song and Isabelle Arsenault for Albert's Quiet Quest.

Cary Fagan has picked up two nominations for two different books. In the fiction category, Fagan is a finalist for his novel The Student and, in the young people's literature — illustration category, he is shortlisted for King Mouse with illustrator Dena Seiferling.

Brian Francis is nominated in the category for young people's literature — text for his first YA novel, Break in Case of Emergency.

Prominent Canadian translators Sheila Fischman and Rhonda Mullins are nominated in the translation category for Vi by Kim Thúy and The Embalmer by Anne-Renée Caillé, respectively. 

You can see a complete list of finalists below.

The winner in each category will receive $25,000. The winners will be announced on Oct. 29, 2019.

The Governor General's Literary Awards were created in 1937. Past winners include Thomas KingMadeleine ThienMichael OndaatjeAlice Munro and Margaret Atwood.

The Canada Council for the Arts is a partner of the CBC Literary Prizes

Fiction

The winners of the 2019 Governor General's Literary Awards will be announced on Oct. 29. (Canada Council for the Arts/CBC)

You can learn more about the fiction finalists here.

Nonfiction

The winners of the 2019 Governor General's Literary Awards will be announced on Oct. 29. (Canada Council for the Arts/CBC)

You can learn more about the nonfiction finalists here.

Poetry

The winners of the 2019 Governor General's Literary Awards will be announced on Oct. 29. (Canada Council for the Arts/CBC)

You can learn more about the poetry finalists here.

Young people's literature — text

The winners of the 2019 Governor General's Literary Awards will be announced on Oct. 29. (Canada Council for the Arts/CBC)

You can learn more about the young people's literature — text finalists here.

Young people's literature — illustration

The winners of the 2019 Governor General's Literary Awards will be announced on Oct. 29. (Canada Council for the Arts/CBC)

You can learn more about the young people's literature — illustration finalists here.

Drama

The winners of the 2019 Governor General's Literary Awards will be announced on Oct. 29. (Canada Council for the Arts/CBC)

You can learn more about the drama finalists here.

Translation

The winners of the 2019 Governor General's Literary Awards will be announced on Oct. 29. (Canada Council for the Arts/CBC)

You can learn more about the translation finalists here.

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.