Michael Christie to host workshop for 12 aspiring writers in Thunder Bay

The bestselling Greenwood author will also be at a public event with Superior Morning host Mary-Jean Cormier. The exciting writing weekend will be Sept 9-10!

Bestselling author will also be at a public event with Superior Morning host Mary-Jean Cormier on Sept. 9

CBC Books ·
A composite photo of a book cover featuring a green forest and the book's author, a man white short hair looking straight at the camera.
Michael Christie is the author of Greenwood. (McClelland & Stewart, Cedar Bowers)

"I grew up in Thunder Bay, Ont., never knowing a writer, never really putting it together that you could be a writer. But I was a lover of literature, a lover of books."

Michael Christie said these words in a conversation with Jonathan Pinto, the host of CBC Radio's Up North

Now, CBC Books, CBC Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay Public Library are bringing Christie back to Thunder Bay to inspire the next generation of local writers from Sept. 9-10.

People sit in yellow and green chairs, watching two people speaking at the front of a room.
A crowd watches on as CBC's Jason D'Souza interviews Michael Christie, author of Canada Reads contender Greenwood. (Courtney Dickson/CBC)

Christie has become one of Canada's most acclaimed writers. His 2011 short story collection, The Beggar's Garden, won the Vancouver Book Award and was a finalist for the Rogers Writers' Trust Fiction Prize. His 2015 novel, If I Fall, If I Diewon the Northern Lit Award and was longlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize. His latest novel, 2019's Greenwood, was on the 2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize longlist and won the 2020 Arthur Ellis Award (now the Canadian Crime Writing Awards) for best novel.

Greenwood was championed by actor Keegan Connor Tracy on Canada Reads 2023 and was also longlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize.

See Michael Christie live on-stage

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Michael Christie will be interviewed by Mary-Jean Cormier, host of CBC Radio's Superior Morning. The event will take place at 7:00 pm at the Waverly Resource Library and is free and open to the public.

Cormier and Christie will discuss the influence Thunder Bay had on his writing, his writing career, the importance of public libraries and more. 

LISTEN | Michael Christie on his Thunder Bay roots:
Up North6:05Thunder Bay-born author longlisted for Canada Reads
The story behind ‘Greenwood’ unfolds like the growth rings of a tree—spanning generations and revealing, layer by layer, one family's secrets. We hear from Thunder Bay author Michael Christie about ‘Greenwood’ and his CBC Canada Reads longlist selection.

Join the workshop for emerging writers

Aspiring and emerging writers will also have the opportunity to participate in a unique writing workshop hosted by Christie. Over the course of two days, Christie will help 12 writers work on an original short story, with the goal of getting it in shape to enter a writing prize, such as the 2024 CBC Short Story Prize.

Collage of images from Michael Christie's cabin. Left: exterior shot of a white building with some moss growth. Right: interior shot of a manuscript in front of a large window through which the trees can be seen.
The cabin where Michael Christie wrote Greenwood. (Michael Christie)

The writing workshop will take place Sept. 9-10 at the Mary J. L. Black Library branch of the Thunder Bay Public Library.

Applications for the writing workshop are now open. If you are a writer local to Thunder Bay and would like to participate, please fill out this Google Form. A CBC producer will be in touch with the selected writers about next steps!

The 2024 CBC Short Story Prize will be open from Sept. 1 to Nov. 1. The winner will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, have their work published on CBC Books and win a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts & Creativity. Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and have their work published on CBC Books.

WATCH | Keegan Connor Tracy champions Greenwood:

Keegan Connor Tracy champions Greenwood by Michael Christie

5 months ago
Duration 1:00
On the second day of Canada Reads, Kegan Connor Tracy argued that Greenwood can appeal to readers of all kinds due to its cast of characters, complexity and poetic nature.

