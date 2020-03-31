Mermaids Are Real! By Holly Hatam

Discover what makes mermaids so magical and become a true believer with this Mythical Creatures Are Real board book!



Gemstone and sparkles and coral, oh my! That's what mermaids are made of! But did you also know that mermaids are vegetarian, or that they can control the weather on the seas? Mermaid lovers will be tickled to learn all sorts of "facts" about these beloved beings in #1 New York Times bestselling illustrator Holly Hatam's latest Mythical Creatures Are Real board book.



Encourage your little one's imagination with peeks into other whimsical worlds! Look for Holly's Unicorns Are Real, Dragons Are Real, and Fairies Are Real, too! (From Random House Books for Young Readers)