Max Eisen
Max Eisen's memoir By Chance Alone is on the Canada Reads 2019 longlist. The final five books and the panellists defending them will be revealed on Jan. 31, 2019.
The 2019 debates will take place March 25-28, 2019 and will be hosted by Ali Hassan.
About Max Eisen
Max Eisen is a Hungarian Jew who was deported to Auschwitz in the spring of 1944. He is a passionate speaker and educator who volunteers at the Sarah and Chaim Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre and the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center in Toronto. He currently resides in Toronto with his wife, Ivy.
His memoir By Chance Alone was a finalist for the 2017 RBC Taylor Prize and for the 2017 Non-Fiction Vine Award for Canadian Jewish Literature.
Max Eisen on what keeps him writing
"I lived through a traumatic and cruel period of history. There are important lessons to be learned and personal accounts to be recorded.
I am inspired by the need to document my story so others may learn from the past. - Max Eisen
"I am inspired by the need to document my story so others may learn from the past. On a personal level, I have a highly developed sense of observation of the world around me, which constantly inspires and motivates me to take action."
