Margaret Atwood to tour Canada to promote The Handmaid's Tale sequel, The Testaments

Margaret Atwood will be taking her anticipated novel The Testaments, a sequel to her 1985 book The Handmaid's Tale, on a worldwide tour this September.

The tour includes nine Canadian stops and a screening of the launch event at more than 100 cinemas across Canada.

The Testaments is set 15 years after the events of The Handmaid's Tale and includes the "explosive testaments" of three women.

Atwood has teased that the book will answer readers' questions on the inner-workings of Gilead, the oppressive dystopia where Offred, the novel's original narrator, was stripped of her freedoms and forced to be a handmaid for powerful men.

The Handmaid's Tale won the 1985 Governor General's Literary Award for fiction and has been adapted several times, including into the current Emmy-winning television series and as a graphic novel by B.C. comic artist Renee Nault.

Keep reading to find out about the many Canadian events scheduled to promote The Testaments.

This information is based on the listings Margaret Atwood has posted on her website as of May 30, 2019.

The Testaments will be launched at midnight on September 10 with a live event with Atwood in London, U.K. The show will be beamed to over 100 cinemas across Canada.

Visit the Cineplex website to find out where and when the closest showing is to you.

This event takes place at a local Indigo bookstore, but exact location is to be decided.

It is described as an "in conversation" with Atwood. Tickets go on sale on June 5 at 10 a.m. ET.

This event will be held at Southminster United Church at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices for this "one on one with Margaret Atwood" range from free for members to $25 general admission at the door.

This event at Concordia University begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $3 for students to $5 general admission.

As part of the Vancouver Writers Festival, Atwood will be discussing her novel at the Chan Centre for Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale in June.

Munro's Books will host an event with Atwood at the University of Victoria. Atwood will be in conversation with CBC Radio's Shelagh Rogers.

Tickets will be $45 and go on sale in early June.

As part of Wordfest in Calgary, Atwood will be featured at Bella Concert Hall at 7 p.m.

Tickets are already sold out.

As part of Thin Air 2019, the Winnipeg International Writers Festival, Atwood will be a featured guest at Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre at 7:30 p.m.

Online tickets are currently sold out, but a limited run of print tickets will be available starting June 1 at McNally Robinson Booksellers.

Atwood will travel to Halifax Central Library for an event at Paul O'Regan Hall at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will be available for free.

Bookmark will host Atwood at their store at 7 p.m.

Attendees can purchase a book and ticket for $40, or just a ticket for $25.