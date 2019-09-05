Margaret Atwood is publishing new poetry collection, Dearly, in Nov. 2020

Margaret Atwood, 80, is publishing her first poetry collection in over a decade. Dearly will be released on Nov. 10, 2020.

The Handmaid's Tale author's new book gathers poems about "absences and endings, ageing and retrospection... gifts and renewals" and draws from the natural and supernatural world.

"Werewolves, sirens, aliens and dreams make their appearance, as do various forms of animal life and fragments of our damaged environment," said publisher McClelland & Stewart in a press release.

Margaret E. Atwood<a href="https://twitter.com/MargaretAtwood?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MargaretAtwood</a><br>I'm delighted to share the news that my new poetry collection DEARLY will be published on Nov. 10th <a href="https://twitter.com/McClellandBooks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mcclellandbooks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PenguinRandomCA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@penguinrandomCA</a><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/vintagebooks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@vintagebooks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/eccobooks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@eccobooks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HarperCollins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@harpercollins</a> <br>Information here: <a href="https://t.co/KUqYLLRBnI">https://t.co/KUqYLLRBnI</a> —@MargaretAtwood

Dearly is Atwood's latest since co-winning the Booker Prize in October for The Testaments, a sequel to her bestselling dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale.

She tied for the £50,000 (approx. $86,990 Cdn) prize with Bernardine Evaristo's Girl, Woman, Other.

The Testaments broke Canadian sales records when it was released in September 2019 and is being developed for screen by Hulu and MGM Television.

Atwood began her writing career with poetry, publishing The Circle Game and winning the Governor General's Literary Award for poetry in the late 1960s.

She's since published 16 collections, including The Journals of Susanna Moodie in 1970, Power Politics in 1971 and, most recently, The Door in 2007.