Louise Penny's Inspector Armand Gamache mystery series to be adapted for screen by Amazon Prime Video

Louise Penny's bestselling Chief Inspector Armand Gamache mystery novel series will be adapted into a drama series by Amazon Prime Video.

The Canadian Amazon Original series is called Three Pines, with eight one-hour episodes.

Starring Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache,Three Pines will be filmed from August to December in Montreal and rural Quebec.

Penny is a Canadian novelist, a former CBC broadcaster and journalist. Her Inspector Armand Gamache mysteries include A Better Man , Glass Houses and All the Devils Are Here , which won the 2020 Agatha Award for best contemporary novel .

The latest of the series, The Madness of Crowds , was released in August 2021.

The series is primarily set in the Eastern Townships and the community of Three Pines. It follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, a man who sees things that others do not.

"I've upset readers by killing off characters. But for the life of the series — and for my own life as a writer — I have to keep pushing the envelope," Penny said in an interview with CBC Books.

"Each book has a different theme. Many of the themes are ones that trouble me personally, where I don't know what the answer is. I'm torn. I'm uncomfortable." Penny is also co-writing a thriller with Hilary Clinton . State of Terro r will be published on Oct. 12. Clinton is a friend of Penny's and a longtime reader of her work.

WATCH | Louise Penny reflects on her long writing career:

Louise Penny on her unexpected road to success 9:13 The Canadian mystery author talks to Wendy Mesley about the twists and turns in her personal story. 9:13

"The series will be our first locally produced scripted drama, and we are thrilled to work with Left Bank to bring these layered characters, unique setting and masterfully constructed mysteries that Louise created to Prime Video," said Christina Wayne, head of Canadian Originals at Amazon Studios.

Three Pines will be produced by Amazon Prime Video and Left Bank Pictures.