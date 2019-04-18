Skip to Main Content
Louise Penny nominated for Arthur Ellis Award for Canadian crime writing
The Arthur Ellis Awards annually celebrate the best crime writing in Canada.
Jane van Koeverden ·
Louise Penny's latest mystery is Kingdom of the Blind. (Jean-Francois Berube/Raincoast)

Kingdom of the Blind by Louise Penny is among the finalists of the 2019 Arthur Ellis Awards, which annually celebrate the best crime writing in Canada across eight categories.

Penny is on the best crime novel shortlist for the 14th book in her bestselling Armand Gamache series. In Kingdom of the Blind, Gamache becomes the executor of a will for an elderly woman he's never met and is surprised by the contents of what she's left behind.

Linwood Barclay is a finalist in the best juvenile/young adult crime book category for Escape. A sequel to the book Chase, the novel follows the adventures of a 12-year-old boy named Jeff and his genetically engineered spy dog Chipper.

Former chief justice of Canada Beverley McLachlin is a finalist in the best first crime novel category for Full DisclosureShe's joined by Nathan Ripley who is nominated for his debut Find You in the Darka thriller about a man obsessed with finding the remains of victims of serial killers.

Sarah Weinman is nominated in the best nonfiction crime book category for The Real Lolita, a book that reveals how the real life kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl inspired Vladimir Nabokov to write his controversial bestselling novel.

The winners will be announced on May 23. 

Here are all the shortlisted books:

For best crime novel:

  • Cape Diamond by Ron Corbett
  • Though the Heavens Fall by Anne Emery
  • The Winters by Lisa Gabriele
  • Kingdom of the Blind by Louise Penny
  • The Girl in the Moss by Loreth Anne White

For best first crime novel ($1,000 prize):

For best juvenile/young adult crime book:

For best nonfiction crime book:

For the Lou Allin Memorial Best Crime Novella Award ($200 prize):

  • The B-Team: The Case of the Angry First Wife by Melodie Campbell
  • Blue Water Hues by Vicki Delany
  • Murder Among the Pines by John Lawrence Reynolds

For best crime book in French:

  • Un dernier baiser avant de te tuer by Jean-Philippe Bernié
  • Adolphus - Uneenquête de Joseph Laflamme by Hervé Gagnon
  • Ces femmes auxyeuxcernés by André Jacques
  • Deux coups de pied de trop by Guillaume Morissette 
  • Rinzen la beauté intérieure by Johanne Seymour

For best crime short story ($300 prize):

  • A Ship Called Pandora by Melodie Campbell, published in Mystery Weekly Magazine
  • The Power Man by Therese Greenwood, published in Baby It's Cold Outside
  • Game by Twist Phelan, published in Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine
  • Terminal City by Linda L. Richards, published in Vancouver Noir
  • Wonderful Life by Sam Wiebe, published in Vancouver Noir

For best unpublished manuscript ($500 prize):

  • Hypnotizing Lions by Jim Bottomley
  • Omand's Creek by Don Macdonald
  • The Scarlet Cross by Liv McFarlane
  • One for the Raven by Heather McLeod
  • The Book of Answers by Darrow Woods

