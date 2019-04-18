Louise Penny nominated for Arthur Ellis Award for Canadian crime writing
Kingdom of the Blind by Louise Penny is among the finalists of the 2019 Arthur Ellis Awards, which annually celebrate the best crime writing in Canada across eight categories.
Penny is on the best crime novel shortlist for the 14th book in her bestselling Armand Gamache series. In Kingdom of the Blind, Gamache becomes the executor of a will for an elderly woman he's never met and is surprised by the contents of what she's left behind.
Linwood Barclay is a finalist in the best juvenile/young adult crime book category for Escape. A sequel to the book Chase, the novel follows the adventures of a 12-year-old boy named Jeff and his genetically engineered spy dog Chipper.
Former chief justice of Canada Beverley McLachlin is a finalist in the best first crime novel category for Full Disclosure. She's joined by Nathan Ripley who is nominated for his debut Find You in the Dark, a thriller about a man obsessed with finding the remains of victims of serial killers.
Sarah Weinman is nominated in the best nonfiction crime book category for The Real Lolita, a book that reveals how the real life kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl inspired Vladimir Nabokov to write his controversial bestselling novel.
The winners will be announced on May 23.
Here are all the shortlisted books:
For best crime novel:
- Cape Diamond by Ron Corbett
- Though the Heavens Fall by Anne Emery
- The Winters by Lisa Gabriele
- Kingdom of the Blind by Louise Penny
- The Girl in the Moss by Loreth Anne White
For best first crime novel ($1,000 prize):
- Cobra Clutch by A.J. Devlin
- Operation Wormwood by Helen C. Escott
- Full Disclosure by Beverley McLachlin
- Why Was Rachel Murdered by Bill Prentice
- Find You in the Dark by Nathan Ripley
For best juvenile/young adult crime book:
- Escape by Linwood Barclay
- The House of One Thousand Eyes by Michelle Barker
- Call of the Wraith by Kevin Sands
- The Ruinous Sweep by Tim Wynne-Jones
- The Rumrunner's Boy by E.R. Yatscoff
For best nonfiction crime book:
- Dying for a Drink: How a Prohibition Preacher Got Away With Murder by Patrick Brode
- The King of Con: How a Smooth-Talking Jersey BoyMade and Lost Billions, Baffled the FBI, Eluded the Mob, and Lived to Tell the Crooked Tale by Thomas Giacomaro & Natasha Stoynoff
- The Boy on the Bicycle: A Forgotten Case of Wrongful Conviction in Toronto by Nate Hendley
- Murder by Milkshake: An Astonishing True Story of Adultery, Arsenic, and a Charismatic Killer by Eve Lazarus
- The Real Lolita: The Kidnapping of Sally Horner and the Novel that Scandalized the World by Sarah Weinman
For the Lou Allin Memorial Best Crime Novella Award ($200 prize):
- The B-Team: The Case of the Angry First Wife by Melodie Campbell
- Blue Water Hues by Vicki Delany
- Murder Among the Pines by John Lawrence Reynolds
For best crime book in French:
- Un dernier baiser avant de te tuer by Jean-Philippe Bernié
- Adolphus - Uneenquête de Joseph Laflamme by Hervé Gagnon
- Ces femmes auxyeuxcernés by André Jacques
- Deux coups de pied de trop by Guillaume Morissette
- Rinzen la beauté intérieure by Johanne Seymour
For best crime short story ($300 prize):
- A Ship Called Pandora by Melodie Campbell, published in Mystery Weekly Magazine
- The Power Man by Therese Greenwood, published in Baby It's Cold Outside
- Game by Twist Phelan, published in Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine
- Terminal City by Linda L. Richards, published in Vancouver Noir
- Wonderful Life by Sam Wiebe, published in Vancouver Noir
For best unpublished manuscript ($500 prize):
- Hypnotizing Lions by Jim Bottomley
- Omand's Creek by Don Macdonald
- The Scarlet Cross by Liv McFarlane
- One for the Raven by Heather McLeod
- The Book of Answers by Darrow Woods
