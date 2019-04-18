Louise Penny nominated for Arthur Ellis Award for Canadian crime writing

Kingdom of the Blind by Louise Penny is among the finalists of the 2019 Arthur Ellis Awards, which annually celebrate the best crime writing in Canada across eight categories.

Penny is on the best crime novel shortlist for the 14th book in her bestselling Armand Gamache series. In Kingdom of the Blind, Gamache becomes the executor of a will for an elderly woman he's never met and is surprised by the contents of what she's left behind.

Linwood Barclay is a finalist in the best juvenile/young adult crime book category for Escape. A sequel to the book Chase, the novel follows the adventures of a 12-year-old boy named Jeff and his genetically engineered spy dog Chipper.

Former chief justice of Canada Beverley McLachlin is a finalist in the best first crime novel category for Full Disclosure. She's joined by Nathan Ripley who is nominated for his debut Find You in the Dark, a thriller about a man obsessed with finding the remains of victims of serial killers.

Sarah Weinman is nominated in the best nonfiction crime book category for The Real Lolita, a book that reveals how the real life kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl inspired Vladimir Nabokov to write his controversial bestselling novel.

The winners will be announced on May 23.

Here are all the shortlisted books:

For best crime novel:

Cape Diamond by Ron Corbett

Though the Heavens Fall by Anne Emery

The Winters by Lisa Gabriele

Kingdom of the Blind by Louise Penny

The Girl in the Moss by Loreth Anne White

For best first crime novel ($1,000 prize):

Cobra Clutch by A.J. Devlin

Operation Wormwood by Helen C. Escott

Full Disclosure by Beverley McLachlin

Why Was Rachel Murdered by Bill Prentice

Find You in the Dark by Nathan Ripley

For best juvenile/young adult crime book:

Escape by Linwood Barclay

The House of One Thousand Eyes by Michelle Barker

Call of the Wraith by Kevin Sands

The Ruinous Sweep by Tim Wynne-Jones

The Rumrunner's Boy by E.R. Yatscoff

For best nonfiction crime book:

Dying for a Drink: How a Prohibition Preacher Got Away With Murder by Patrick Brode

The King of Con: How a Smooth-Talking Jersey BoyMade and Lost Billions, Baffled the FBI, Eluded the Mob, and Lived to Tell the Crooked Tale by Thomas Giacomaro & Natasha Stoynoff

The Boy on the Bicycle: A Forgotten Case of Wrongful Conviction in Toronto by Nate Hendley

Murder by Milkshake: An Astonishing True Story of Adultery, Arsenic, and a Charismatic Killer by Eve Lazarus

The Real Lolita : The Kidnapping of Sally Horner and the Novel that Scandalized the World by Sarah Weinman

For the Lou Allin Memorial Best Crime Novella Award ($200 prize):

The B-Team: The Case of the Angry First Wife by Melodie Campbell

Blue Water Hues by Vicki Delany

Murder Among the Pines by John Lawrence Reynolds

For best crime book in French:

Un dernier baiser avant de te tuer by Jean-Philippe Bernié

For best crime short story ($300 prize):

A Ship Called Pandora by Melodie Campbell, published in Mystery Weekly Magazine

The Power Man by Therese Greenwood, published in Baby It's Cold Outside

Game by Twist Phelan, published in Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine

Terminal City by Linda L. Richards, published in Vancouver Noir

Wonderful Life by Sam Wiebe, published in Vancouver Noir

For best unpublished manuscript ($500 prize):