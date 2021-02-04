Louise Bernice Halfe named Canada's new parliamentary poet laureate

Renowned writer Louise Bernice Halfe, also known by the Cree name Sky Dancer, has been named Canada's new parliamentary poet laureate.

Halfe, who was raised on Saddle Lake Reserve and attended Blue Quills Residential School in central Alberta, is the ninth poet to hold the position.

She is the first to hail from an Indigenous community.

The Saskatoon wordsmith has won accolades for weaving Cree language and teachings into her works, and previously served as Saskatchewan's second poet laureate.

Her poetry collections include Bear Bones & Feathers, Blue Marrow, The Crooked Good and Burning in this Midnight Dream. Her latest poetry collection, awâsis – kinky and disheveled, will be released in spring 2021.

Halfe has received numerous accolades throughout her career. Blue Marrow was a finalist for the Governor General's Literary Award for poetry in 1998. Burning in this Midnight Dream won the League of Canadian Poets Raymond Souster Award and the High Plains Book Award.

In 2017, Halfe won the Latner Writers' Trust Poetry Prize, which is given to a mid-career poet with a remarkable body of work.

"I was told that Bear Bones and Feathers may be the only book I'd ever write — I saw this as a challenge to prove them wrong! It may have become a reality if I hadn't persevered and believed I had something important to say about aboriginal history. Sylvia Vance, co-editor of the anthology Women Writing the Circle: Native Women of Western Canada, my English prof, Ron Marken, and my Elders all believed I had the gift of voice and writing. Their encouragement gave me the confidence to keep forging," Halfe told CBC Books in 2017.

Halfe is also a trained social worker who works with Opik, a circle of Indigenous elders that supports apprehended children and their families.

"I am deeply honoured and humbled to serve the people from coast to coast to coast. My dream is that poetry will be given the same stature as that of the novel. It is a privilege to bring the First Peoples' voices and stories, poetry and whatever genre they are bringing to life to the forefront. Thank you for this gift," Halfe said in a press release.

Appointed for a two-year term, the parliamentary poet laureate's duties include writing compositions for special occasions, sponsoring readings and advising the parliamentary librarian.

The position of parliamentary poet laureate was created in 2001, with poets serving a maximum of two years. The parliamentary poet laureate was George Bowering.

Other previous parliamentary poet laureates include Pauline Michel, John Steffler, Fred Wah, Georgette LeBlanc and George Elliott Clarke.

With files from CBC Books