Lorna Crozier wins $5K Victoria Book Prize for poetry collection The House the Spirit Builds

Lorna Crozier has won the 2020 Victoria Book Prize for her poetry collection The House the Spirit Builds.

The $5,000 prize annually recognizes the best book published by a writer who lives in Victoria. Eligible books can be any genre, including fiction, nonfiction and poetry.

The House the Spirit Builds, which features photography by Peter Coffman and Diane Laundy, is a collection of poetry inspired by nature. Crozier was inspired by the Frontenac Arch biosphere reserve in Southeastern Ontario, one of 18 biosphere reserves in Canada.

Crozier is a Governor General's Literary Award-winning poet who has written more than 15 books. Her other poetry collections include God of Shadows and What the Soul Doesn't Want. Her most recent book is the memoir Through the Garden.

The other finalists in the adult category were the nonfiction book Picking Up the Pieces by Carey Newman and Kirstie Hudson, the memoir Every Little Scrap and Wonder by Carla Funk, the nonfiction book Cultivated: The Elements of Floral Style by Christin Geall and the novel Lampedusa by Steven Price.

Mark Leiren-Young won the children's book category for Orcas Everywhere.

Orcas Everywhere is a book for readers aged 9-12 that looks at how humans around the world interact with orcas. Leiren-Young is an environmentalist, filmmaker and orca activist.

The other finalists in the children's book category were Nevers by Sara Cassidy and Neekah's Knitting Needles by Sylvia Olsen & Odelia Smith.

The jury members for both prizes were comprised of members of Victoria's literary arts community.

Past winners of this prize include Bill Gaston for A Mariner's Guide to Self Sabotage and Yasuko Thanh for Mysterious Fragrance of the Yellow Mountains.