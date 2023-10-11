Suzette Mayr, Kevin Chong and Ashley Audrain to judge 2024 CBC Short Story Prize

Suzette Mayr, Kevin Chong and Ashley Audrain will judge the 2024 CBC Short Story Prize .

The CBC Short Story Prize recognizes original, unpublished works of fiction, up to 2,500 words in length.

The winner will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, have the opportunity to attend a two-week writing residency at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and have their work published on CBC Books.

Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and have their work published on CBC Books.

The 2024 CBC Short Story Prize is open for submissions until Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:59 p.m. ET.

Suzette Mayr is the author of the novels The Sleeping Car Porter, Dr. Edith Vane and the Hares of Crawley Hall, Monoceros, Moon Honey, The Widows and Venous Hum.

She won the 2022 Giller Prize for The Sleeping Car Porter. Mayr lives in Calgary.

The Sleeping Car Porter tells the story of Baxter, a Black man in 1929 who works as a sleeping car porter on a train that travels across the country. He smiles and tries to be invisible to the passengers, but what he really wants is to save up and go to dentistry school. On one particular trip out west, the train is stalled and Baxter finds a naughty postcard of two gay men. The postcard reawakens his memories and longings and puts his job in jeopardy.

Suzette Mayr has won the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize for her novel The Sleeping Car Porter, the story of a gay Black man in 1929 who works as a porter on a train that travels across the country.

Kevin Chong is a Vancouver-based writer and associate professor at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. His other books include the nonfiction book Northern Dancer and fiction titles like The Plague and Beauty Plus Pity. He was longlisted for the 2020 CBC Nonfiction Prize.

Chong's latest book, The Double Life of Benson Yu, is a finalist for the 2023 Scotiabank Giller Prize.

The Double Life of Benson Yu recounts the difficult adolescence of the titular character growing up in a housing project in 1980s Chinatown. The story takes a metafictional twist, when Yu's grip on memory and reality falters. The unique structure provides a layered and poignant look into how we come to terms with who we are, what happened to us as children, and that finding hope and healing lies in whether we choose to suppress or process our experiences.

Ryan B. Patrick interviews Kevin Chong about his new novel about a writer who loses control of his narrative.

Ashley Audrain is the former publicity director of Penguin Canada. Her debut novel The Push was a New York Times bestseller and won the Best Crime First Novel at the 2022 Crime Writers of Canada Awards. She currently lives in Toronto.

She is also the author of the thriller The Whispers.

In The Whispers, the truths behind a picture perfect neighbourhood is revealed following an incident at a neighbourhood barbeque when the seemingly flawless hostess explodes in fury because her son disobeys her. When the son falls from his bedside window one night, and the mother stops talking to everyone as she accompanies him at the hospital where he is fighting for his life, the women in the neighbourhood begin to contend with what led to this horrible incident.

Ashely Audrain talks to Shelagh Rogers about her debut novel, The Push.

The jury will select the shortlist and winner. A panel of established writers and editors from across Canada review the submissions and will determine the longlist from all the submissions. The longlist, shortlist and winner will be announced in spring 2024.

Last year's winner was Vancouver writer Will Richter for his story Just a Howl.

The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include David Bergen, Michael Ondaatje, Carol Shields and Michael Winter.

If you're looking to submit to the Prix de la nouvelle Radio-Canada, you can enter here.

The 2024 CBC Nonfiction Prize will open in January and the 2024 CBC Poetry Prize will open in April.