Montreal writer Chanel M. Sutherland wins 2022 CBC Short Story Prize

Chanel M. Sutherland has won the 2022 CBC Short Story Prize for Beneath the Softness of Snow .

The Montreal-based marketing director and writer will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and will also attend a writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity .

Sutherland's winning story was published on CBC Books . You can read Beneath the Softness of Snow here.

"When I first learned that I won, I could not believe it. I have been following the CBC Short Story Prize since I was 19 and winning was always this distant dream. To receive this news was a very surreal and emotional moment, said Sutherland to CBC Books.

The winning story was selected from nearly 2,300 English-language entries.

Born in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sutherland moved to Canada when she was 10 years old. Sutherland is now a two-time CBC Literary Prize winner; she also won the 2021 CBC Nonfiction Prize for her story, Umbrella .

Sutherland wrote Beneath the Softness of Snow because she wanted to write a story that captured those first moments of a young mother living in a foreign country — one she felt was hostile toward her.

"I started writing this story because I found myself thinking a lot about my mom's experience. For many years, I was thinking about how I felt when my mom moved away from St. Vincent and I was left with my grandparents and I didn't see her for many years," said Sutherland.

"We started having these conversations following Umbrella — about her experience and what she felt when she was here and it sparked this story."

The 2022 CBC Short Story Prize jurors were Omar El Akkad, Casey Plett and David Bergen.

"Beautifully and carefully told, Beneath the Softness of Snow is a story about attachment, detachment and painful choices, centred on a woman who must leave her own children to make money caring for the children of her employer. It is a difficult thing to write in the second-person, but here the result is a quiet intimacy, where the reader is made complicit in the reality of how privilege works," the jury said in a statement.

"There is a deep sadness that runs through this story, a palpable grieving, but also a sense that, regardless of the circumstances, one can always hold fast to the steadying anchor of love."

The four finalists for the 2022 CBC Short Story Prize are Susanna Cupido of Sackville, N.B., for Me Against Jim Bailey , Jeremy Elder of Toronto for Desire Path , Nancy Hui Sulaiman of Windsor, Ont. for Dinner With Friends and Anna Ling Kaye of Vancouver for Nesting Season .

They will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts .

The jury selected the shortlist from a longlist of 36 writers that was compiled by a team of writers and editors from across Canada.

The 2021 CBC Short Story Prize winner was Kelowna, B.C., writer C orinna Chong for her story Kids in Kindergarten.

The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include David Bergen , Michael Ondaatje , Carol Shields and Michael Winter .

