CBC Short Story Prize open for 2024 — submit your new fiction now!

The CBC Short Story Prize is now open for 2024. If you are an aspiring or emerging writer, this is your chance to win big and take your career to the next level.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents of Canada can submit their original, unpublished fiction up to 2,500 words.

The winner will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, have the opportunity to attend a two-week writing residency at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and have their work published on CBC Books.

The prize is open from Fri. Sept. 1 to Wed. Nov. 1 at 4:59 p.m. ET.

What can you submit?

You can submit original, unpublished fiction that is up to 2,500 words. There is no minimum word requirement.

Work that has been published online or in print or recorded for broadcast is considered "previously published" and is not eligible.

While the competition is active, submit online by creating an account through Submittable. A fee of $25.00 (taxes included) for administration purposes is required for each entry.

We're making it even easier to submit this year. You can type directly in the text box or copy and paste your work into the Submittable text box. There's no need to upload a separate file.

You may submit as many times as you like, but each entry will require the $25 submission fee.

What can you win?

The winner will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, have the opportunity to attend a two-week writing residency at Banff Centre and have their work published on CBC Books.

"As much as a residency is about your individual practice, it can also be about building your writing community," two-time CBC Literary Prize winner Chanel M. Sutherland told CBC Books about her residency. "Before I knew it, I'd become part of a community of writers who to this day continue to inspire and support me."

"My visit let me recommit to trying to carve out pieces of time in my life for writing. I came home thinking, 'How do I do that at home?' It's so easy for the writing time to slip away. But I came home with a project that I now think is possible. That was the big deal," 2016 CBC Nonfiction Prize winner Leslie A. Davidson told CBC Books after completing her residency.

Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and have their story published on CBC Books. And all the longlisted writers will be featured on CBC Books.

Who is judging the prize?

A team of readers from across Canada will read the entries and determine the longlist. The shortlist and winner will be decided by a jury comprised of three prominent Canadian writers.

The judging process is blind, so your name will not be known by the readers or jurors until the final decisions have been made.

We have different readers and jurors every year. The jurors will be announced in September 2023. The readers will be revealed in fall 2023.

"For the last few years submitting a story to the CBC competition has become an annual ritual," 2023 CBC Short Story Prize winner Will Richter told CBC Books .

Recent past CBC Short Story Prize jurors include Kim Fu, Norma Dunning and Steven Price ; Omar El Akkad, Casey Plett and David Bergen ; and Lee Maracle, Souvankham Thammavongsa and Craig Davidson .

Past juror Kim Fu has advice for those submitting: The Scotiabank Giller Prize finalist and CBC Short Story Prize juror talks about being shortlisted for Canada's biggest literary award and what she thinks makes an attention-grabbing short story.

Who has won before?

The winner of the 2024 CBC Short Story Prize will join some esteemed company!

CBC Literary Prize winner Chanel M. Sutherland working on her writing during her Banff residency. (Submitted by Chanel M. Sutherland)

Last year's winner was Vancouver writer Will Richter for his story Just a Howl. Richter's winning story was selected from over 2,300 entries.

"I was completely floored to hear that my story was this year's winner. I've been following and submitting to the CBC Short Story Prize contest for years, and to win it is hugely exciting and encouraging. I really want to thank all of the judges who saw something in my story among so many others," Richter told CBC Books.

The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979.

Other past CBC Literary Prize winners include David Bergen, Michael Ondaatje, Carol Shields and Michael Winter.

Author Will Richter talks to As It Happens host Nil Köksal about his story Just a Howl, which won the 2023 CBC Short Story Prize.

What if I need help?

"Having a clear goal will help you become a better writer. Working under constraints like deadlines and word limits can often jump start your motivation to write and stir up creative energy," 2021 winner Corinna Chong told CBC Books.

Make sure to subscribe to the CBC Short Story Prize newsletter for writing tips and support along the way. We will send you writing tips, tricks and prompts every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday while the CBC Short Story Prize is open.

You should also consider joining our Canada Writes Facebook group! It's a place where writers across Canada can connect with each other, support each other and even offer each other feedback.

We will also be doing writing sprints this year on Instagram to support you along your journey — stay tuned for more details!

Anything else I need to know?

The 2024 CBC Nonfiction Prize will open in January and the 2024 CBC Poetry Prize will open in April.

If you're looking to submit to the French poetry prize, you can enter here.

You can see the complete rules and regulations here.

Have questions? Check out our frequently asked questions or email us at canadawrites@cbc.ca.