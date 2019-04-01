Calling all poets! The CBC Poetry Prize is now open

Ready to submit? Enter now!

The 2019 CBC Poetry Prize is now open for submissions.

Canadian poets can submit an original, unpublished poem or collection of poems until May 31, 2019.

You can submit work up to 600 words in length. There is no minimum word requirement.

The winner will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, will have the opportunity to attend a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and will have their work published on CBC Books.

Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and have their work published on CBC Books.

You have until May 31 at 11:59 p.m. ET to enter. The entry fee is $25, which covers the costs of administering the prize.

Last year's winner was Natalie Lim for Arrhythmia. You can read all the 2018 finalists' poems here.

The CBC Literary Prizes have been supporting and celebrating Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include Michael Ondaatje, Carol Shields, Michael Winter and Frances Itani.

If you'd like to submit to the Prix de poésie Radio-Canada, you can enter here.

The 2020 CBC Short Story Prize will open in September 2019. The 2020 CBC Nonfiction Prize will open in January 2020.

Have questions? Check out our frequently asked questions or email us at canadawrites@cbc.ca.