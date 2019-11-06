Blue, Orphaned Rabbits and The Shearing by Erin Wilson
2019 CBC Poetry Prize longlist
Erin Wilson has made the 2019 CBC Poetry Prize longlist for Blue, Orphaned Rabbits and The Shearing.
The winner of the 2019 CBC Poetry Prize will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, have their work published on CBC Books and attend a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and have their work published on CBC Books.
The shortlist will be announced on Nov. 14, 2019. The winner will be announced on Nov. 21, 2019.
About Erin
Erin Wilson is originally from a small rural community on Manitoulin Island, the daughter of a trapper and a cook, stepdaughter to a butcher. Wilson's poetry explores identity through poems that both threaten and feed. Her work has appeared in literary journals such as The Literary Review of Canada, On the Seawall, Natural Bridge, Poetry Ireland Review and The Hamilton Stone Review. Her first collection, At Home with Disquiet, is due out in spring 2020. She lives and writes in a small town in northern Ontario.
Entry in five-ish words
Blood is what there is.
The poems' source of inspiration
My son.
First lines of the poem Blue
There is a family story.
When my first husband and I were together
we hiked a fairly arduous trail with the children,
young at the time.
At the top, our daughter,
believing she saw water in the distance,
ran toward the jutting precipice
and nearly jumped.
It was sky.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.