38 writers from across Canada make the 2023 CBC Nonfiction Prize longlist

Thirty-eight writers from across Canada have been longlisted for the 2023 CBC Nonfiction Prize.

The complete list is:

The longlist was selected from more than 2,000 submissions. The longlist was selected by a team of writers and editors from across Canada.

The jury selects the shortlist and the eventual winner from the readers' longlisted selections. This year's jury is comprised of Eternity Martis, David A. Robertson and Merilyn Simonds .

The shortlist will be announced on Sept. 14 and the winner will be announced on Sept. 21.

The winner of the 2023 CBC Nonfiction Prize will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, have their work published on CBC Books and will attend a two-week writing residency at Artscape Gibraltar Point .

Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and have their work published on CBC Books.

Last year's winner was B.C. writer Susan Cormier for her essay Advice to a New Beekeeper. You can read the entire 2023 shortlist here.

The longlist for the French-language competition has also been revealed. To read more, go to the Prix du récit Radio-Canada.

The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include David Bergen, Michael Ondaatje, Carol Shields and Michael Winter.

