CBC Literary Prizes

36 writers make the 2022 CBC Short Story Prize longlist

The winner will receive $6,000, attend a two-week writing residency and have their work published on CBC Books. The shortlist will be revealed on April 21, 2022.
CBC Books ·
Writers from across Canada have made the 2022 CBC Short Story Prize longlist. (See individual pages for credit.)

Thirty-six writers from across Canada have been longlisted for the 2022 CBC Short Story Prize.

The complete longlist is: 

The longlist was selected from more than 2,300 English-language submissions.

A team of writers and editors from across Canada compiled the list.

The jury selects the shortlist and the eventual winner from the readers' longlisted selections. The 2022 jury is comprised of Omar El Akkad, Casey Plett and David Bergen

The shortlist will be announced on April 21 and the winner will be announced on April 28.

The winner of the 2022 CBC Short Story Prize will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, have their work published on CBC Books and will have the opportunity to attend a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and have their work published on CBC Books

Last year's winner was B.C. writer and professor Corinna Chong for her story, Kids in Kindergarten. You can read the entire shortlist here

The longlist for the French-language competition has also been revealed. To read more, go to the Prix de la nouvelle Radio-Canada 2022.

The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include David BergenMichael OndaatjeCarol Shields and Michael Winter.

If you're interested in other writing competitions, check out the CBC Literary Prizes

The 2022 CBC Poetry Prize is open for submissions until May 31, 2022. The 2023 CBC Short Story Prize will open in September and the 2023 CBC Nonfiction Prize will open in January 2023.

Comments

