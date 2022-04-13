36 writers make the 2022 CBC Short Story Prize longlist
Thirty-six writers from across Canada have been longlisted for the 2022 CBC Short Story Prize.
The complete longlist is:
- Her Life's Work by Jennilee Austria (Toronto)
- Wildflowers and a Red Ribbon by Irene Bowden (Dunnville, Ont.)
- Penny Loafer by Kate Brooks (Toronto)
- Waawaatesi by Jeffrey Caulfield (Belleville, Ont.)
- Brake (Little Girl, Little Mother) by Mirabelle Chiderah Harris-Eze (Calgary)
- The Drawn Curtain by Eleanor Chun (Vaughan, Ont.)
- The Waiting Room by Kathleen Crandall (Nanaimo, B.C.)
- Me Against Jim Bailey by Susanna Cupido (Sackville, N.B.)
- Savages by Lewis DeSoto (Toronto)
- Youth by Nina Dragicevic (Toronto)
- Desire Path by Jeremy Elder (Toronto)
- Goodbye, Chums by Jack Emberly (Maple Ridge, B.C.)
- The Car is Where I Cry by Katarina Gligorijevic (Toronto)
- Rest Day by Trisha Gregorio (Hamilton)
- Loose Teeth by Lauren Hawkeye (Canmore, Alta.)
- No One Dies in Broke Hat Creek by A.W. Hopkins (Vancouver)
- Dinner With Friends by Nancy Hui Sulaiman (Windsor, Ont.)
- Jigging by Paman Jhajj (Hamilton)
- Don't Go Anywhere: A Staycation Travelogue by Donald Johnson (London, Ont.)
- How to Make a Friend by Zilla Jones (Winnipeg)
- Thin Blue Line by Zilla Jones (Winnipeg)
- The Window of a Stranger's House by Rachel Lachmansingh (Toronto)
- Middle C by Andrew Le Ha (Calgary)
- Nesting Season by Anna Ling Kaye (Vancouver)
- Beneath the Softness of Snow by Chanel M. Sutherland (Hampstead, Que.)
- Growing Pains by Colleen MacDonald (Toronto)
- Blood Red Boots by Brody Patterson (Maple Ridge, B.C.)
- Doughnut Holes by Shirish Pundit (Toronto)
- The Colour of Fear by Douglas Reid (Abbotsford, B.C.)
- Maryna by Alana Rigby (Kitchener, Ont.)
- Soft Power by M. S. Zandi (Toronto)
- Olympia and I by Jacqueline Stirrup (Gravenhurst, Ont.)
- All her August waves by Prathusha Suresh (Dundalk, Ont.)
- Bogs, Bodies and Belt Buckles by Tessa Swackhammer (Hamilton)
- The Recipe for Scalloped Potatoes by Barbara Switocz-Robson (Toronto)
- The Charcoal Marks by Thila Varghese (London, Ont.)
- Freedom by Elena Vochin (Woodbridge, Ont.)
The longlist was selected from more than 2,300 English-language submissions.
A team of writers and editors from across Canada compiled the list.
The jury selects the shortlist and the eventual winner from the readers' longlisted selections. The 2022 jury is comprised of Omar El Akkad, Casey Plett and David Bergen.
The shortlist will be announced on April 21 and the winner will be announced on April 28.
The winner of the 2022 CBC Short Story Prize will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, have their work published on CBC Books and will have the opportunity to attend a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.
Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and have their work published on CBC Books.
Last year's winner was B.C. writer and professor Corinna Chong for her story, Kids in Kindergarten. You can read the entire shortlist here.
The longlist for the French-language competition has also been revealed. To read more, go to the Prix de la nouvelle Radio-Canada 2022.
The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include David Bergen, Michael Ondaatje, Carol Shields and Michael Winter.
If you're interested in other writing competitions, check out the CBC Literary Prizes.
The 2022 CBC Poetry Prize is open for submissions until May 31, 2022. The 2023 CBC Short Story Prize will open in September and the 2023 CBC Nonfiction Prize will open in January 2023.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?