35 writers from across Canada longlisted for 2020 CBC Nonfiction Prize

The winner will receive $6,000, attend a two-week writing residency and will have their work published on CBC Books. The shortlist will be announced on Sept. 24.
CBC Books ·
Thirty-five writers from across Canada have been longlisted for the 2020 CBC Nonfiction Prize. (Submitted, see individual pages for credit)

Thirty-five writers from across Canada have made the longlist for the 2020 CBC Nonfiction Prize. The complete longlist is:

The longlist was selected from more than 1,700 English-language submissions.

A team of writers and editors from across Canada compiled the list. The jury then selects the shortlist and the eventual winner from the readers' longlisted selections.

The 2020 jury is comprised of Yasuko Thanh, Bill Gaston and Robyn Doolittle. They will select the shortlist and the winner.

The shortlist will be announced on Sept. 24 and the winner will be announced on Oct. 1.

The winner of the 2020 CBC Nonfiction Prize will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, have their work published on CBC Books and attend a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and have their work published on CBC Books.

The longlist for the French-language competition has also been revealed. To read more, go to the Prix du récit Radio-Canada.

Last year's winner was Victoria writer Jenny Boychuck for her essay Slow Violence.

The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include Michael Ondaatje, Carol Shields, Michael Winter and Frances Itani.​

If you're interested in other writing competitions, check out the CBC Literary Prizes.

The CBC Short Story Prize is currently open and accepting submissions until Oct. 31, 2020.

The 2021 CBC Nonfiction Prize will open in January. The 2021 CBC Poetry Prize will open in April.

