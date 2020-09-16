35 writers from across Canada longlisted for 2020 CBC Nonfiction Prize
Thirty-five writers from across Canada have made the longlist for the 2020 CBC Nonfiction Prize. The complete longlist is:
- The Imposter by Penelope Arnold (Hillsburgh, Ont.)
- Inside of Crazy by Leslie Bock (Barrie, Ont.)
- Le Trajet / The Way There by Sheila Brooke (Gabriola Island, B.C.)
- The Curve of Forgetting by Sheila Brooke (Gabriola Island, B.C.)
- Fantastic fungi and where to find them by Oleksandra Budna (Toronto)
- The Coin by Diana Catargiu (Mississauga, Ont.)
- White Space by Kevin Chong (Vancouver)
- The Intensive by Michelle Doyle (Toronto)
- Blue Desk by Kathryn Edgecombe (Hanover, Ont.)
- The Weighing of the Heart by Nicole Eriks (Whitehorse)
- Easier Done Than Said by Laura Gohl (Whitehorse)
- Our Feedback Loop, Our Fractal, Our Never-Ending Pattern by Adrienne Gruber (Vancouver)
- The Fringe by Cathrin Hagey (Saskatoon)
- Malvine by Greta Hofmann Nemiroff (Montreal)
- Dilletante by Richard Joseph (London, Ont.)
- Ray Says by Joseph Kakwinokanasum (White Rock, B.C.)
- Schizophrenia Is Not A Swear Word by Nicole Kennedy (Saskatoon)
- What Remains by Rachel Lallouz (Edmonton)
- Take a Photo Before I Leave You by Amy MacRae (Vancouver)
- Digital Elegy (for Rebecca) by Kirsten Madsen (Whitehorse)
- Bad Kisser by Marianne Mandrusiak (Montreal)
- Strata by Laurie McCulloch (Turner Valley, Alta.)
- Georgie by Vicki McLeod (Nanaimo, B.C.)
- Anthropocene Diary by Jean McNeil (London)
- Thin Skinned by Karl Meade (Salt Spring Island, B.C.)
- Migrating Birds by Anukriti Mishra (Toronto)
- Value Village by Jonathan Poh (Burnaby, B.C.)
- Unrequited Love by Carla Powell (Liverpool, N.S.)
- The Story Teller by Rachael Preston (Nanaimo, B.C.)
- The Terror State by Anaheed Saatchi (Vancouver)
- Ali-Mohammad by Nataly Shaheen (Mississauga, Ont.)
- A New Beginning by Dwight Simon (Sarnia, Ont.)
- Hitchcock in Havana by Bernardine Stapleton (St. John's)
- Sturnella Neglecta (Overlooked Little Starling) by Leona Theis (Saskatoon)
- The Milkmaid's Tale by Tama Ward (Vancouver)
- A Letter to Big Words by Nuo Yang (Winnipeg)
The longlist was selected from more than 1,700 English-language submissions.
A team of writers and editors from across Canada compiled the list. The jury then selects the shortlist and the eventual winner from the readers' longlisted selections.
The 2020 jury is comprised of Yasuko Thanh, Bill Gaston and Robyn Doolittle. They will select the shortlist and the winner.
The shortlist will be announced on Sept. 24 and the winner will be announced on Oct. 1.
The winner of the 2020 CBC Nonfiction Prize will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, have their work published on CBC Books and attend a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and have their work published on CBC Books.
The longlist for the French-language competition has also been revealed. To read more, go to the Prix du récit Radio-Canada.
Last year's winner was Victoria writer Jenny Boychuck for her essay Slow Violence.
The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include Michael Ondaatje, Carol Shields, Michael Winter and Frances Itani.
If you're interested in other writing competitions, check out the CBC Literary Prizes.
The CBC Short Story Prize is currently open and accepting submissions until Oct. 31, 2020.
The 2021 CBC Nonfiction Prize will open in January. The 2021 CBC Poetry Prize will open in April.
