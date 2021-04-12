33 writers make the 2021 CBC Short Story Prize longlist
Thirty-three writers from across Canada have been longlisted for the 2021 CBC Short Story Prize.
The complete longlist is:
- The White Stetson Hat by Dennis Allen (Innisfail, Alta.)
- Utopia by Vincent Anioke (Waterloo, Ont.)
- Zugzwang by Shaelin Bishop (Victoria)
- The Museum of Empty Promises by Brendan Bowles (Toronto)
- Bedtime in Nunatsiavut by Raeann Brown (Wabush, N.L.)
- Kids in Kindergarten by Corinna Chong (Kelowna, B.C.)
- The Bubble by Bruce Cinnamon (Edmonton)
- Condo by Anahita Dehbonehie (Toronto)
- Strangers by Angie Ellis (Duncan, B.C.)
- Hybrid Tongue by Mena Fouda (Oakville, Ont.)
- Ten Gay Things by Kerry Galenzoski (Winnipeg)
- Splatter Pattern by Gord Grisenthwaite (Kingsville, Ont.)
- The New Parson of Petit-Wasmes by Dale Harris (Oshawa, Ont.)
- Take Me Home With You by Irehobhude Iyioha (Victoria)
- Habits by Katherine Jin (Oakville, Ont.)
- Titan Arum by Trent Lewin (Waterloo, Ont.)
- Black Sea by Maria Lioutaia (Toronto)
- Fed Up To Her Eyeballs by Mo Markham (Kitchener, Ont.)
- Tiny Sores by Krista Jane May (Ladysmith, B.C.)
- Patricide in Four Parts, with Intermezzo by Jennifer MacLeod (Israel)
- The Bloodhound by Tom McMillan (Edmonton)
- Deville at Home by Brooks McMullin (Prince Albert, Sask.)
- Stump by Miranda Morris (Hamilton)
- The Wedding by Ira Mulasi (Calgary)
- Conduct unbecoming of a Disney employee by Stephen Near (Hamilton)
- Leaving Moonbeam by Ben Pitfield (Toronto)
- Sound is No Home by Erin Pryce (Magrath, Alta.)
- Vargas by Joanna Reid (Vancouver)
- Proverbs of the Lesser by Will Richter (Vancouver)
- A Suitable Tree by Jane Stevenson (Smithers, B.C.)
- Her First Palestinian by Saeed Teebi (Toronto)
- 西(Nishi) by Saya Watanabe (North Vancouver)
- Coconut Nui Mi by Sophia Wen (Toronto)
The longlist was selected from almost 3,000 English-language submissions.
A team of writers and editors from across Canada compiled the list. The jury then selects the shortlist and the eventual winner from the readers' longlisted selections.
The 2021 jury is comprised of Souvankham Thammavongsa, Craig Davidson and Lee Maracle. They will select the shortlist and the winner.
The shortlist will be announced on April 22 and the winner will be announced on April 29.
The winner of the 2021 CBC Short Story Prize will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, have their work published on CBC Books and will have the opportunity to attend a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.
Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and have their work published on CBC Books.
Last year's winner was Calgary writer Brenda Damen for her short story, Gibson. You can read the entire shortlist here.
The longlist for the French-language competition has also been revealed. To read more, go to the Prix de la nouvelle Radio-Canada.
The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include Michael Ondaatje, Carol Shields, Michael Winter and Frances Itani.
If you're interested in other writing competitions, check out the CBC Literary Prizes.
The 2021 CBC Poetry Prize is open for submissions until May 31, 2021.
The 2022 CBC Short Story Prize will open in September and the 2022 CBC Nonfiction Prize will open in January.
