33 writers make the 2021 CBC Short Story Prize longlist

Thirty-three writers from across Canada have been longlisted for the 2021 CBC Short Story Prize.

The complete longlist is:

The longlist was selected from almost 3,000 English-language submissions.

A team of writers and editors from across Canada compiled the list. The jury then selects the shortlist and the eventual winner from the readers' longlisted selections.

The 2021 jury is comprised of Souvankham Thammavongsa, Craig Davidson and Lee Maracle. They will select the shortlist and the winner.

The shortlist will be announced on April 22 and the winner will be announced on April 29.

The winner of the 2021 CBC Short Story Prize will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, have their work published on CBC Books and will have the opportunity to attend a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and have their work published on CBC Books.

Last year's winner was Calgary writer Brenda Damen for her short story, Gibson. You can read the entire shortlist here.

The longlist for the French-language competition has also been revealed. To read more, go to the Prix de la nouvelle Radio-Canada.

The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include Michael Ondaatje, Carol Shields, Michael Winter and Frances Itani.​

The 2021 CBC Poetry Prize is open for submissions until May 31, 2021.

The 2022 CBC Short Story Prize will open in September and the 2022 CBC Nonfiction Prize will open in January.